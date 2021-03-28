THE STROLLER: We will stripe this one down the middle

TODAY’S WORD is cravenly. Example: "Not prepared for this discussion, I somewhat cravenly switched illustrations." (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)

SUNDAY’S WORD was ecclesiastical. It means relating to the Christian church or its clergy. Example: "We opened it up to the baptismal vows and, one by one, we read each vow and I translated the formal ecclesiastical phrasing into common English."

School buses

That standard yellow color you see on school buses actually is called "National School Bus Safety Yellow," according to "The Clever Reason Behind Those Black Lines on the Sides of School Buses" by Ellen Gutoskey in Mental Floss on March 16. That color was chosen in 1939 by a group of engineers who decided that it was the easiest color to see in the morning.

Those horizontal black stripes that stand out on metal rails that jut out from the main plane of the bus sides serve important purposes in the event of a crash, Gutoskey wrote. First of all, those jutted out ridges of metal provide extra support and help absorb the force of a collision.