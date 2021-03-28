THE STROLLER: We will stripe this one down the middle

TODAY’S WORD is cravenly. Example: "Not prepared for this discussion, I somewhat cravenly switched illustrations." (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)
SUNDAY’S WORD was ecclesiastical. It means relating to the Christian church or its clergy. Example: "We opened it up to the baptismal vows and, one by one, we read each vow and I translated the formal ecclesiastical phrasing into common English."
School buses
That standard yellow color you see on school buses actually is called "National School Bus Safety Yellow," according to "The Clever Reason Behind Those Black Lines on the Sides of School Buses" by Ellen Gutoskey in Mental Floss on March 16. That color was chosen in 1939 by a group of engineers who decided that it was the easiest color to see in the morning.
Those horizontal black stripes that stand out on metal rails that jut out from the main plane of the bus sides serve important purposes in the event of a crash, Gutoskey wrote. First of all, those jutted out ridges of metal provide extra support and help absorb the force of a collision.
Also, those stripes tell emergency workers where to cut if they can't get children out through the doors or windows: The bottom stripe marks the floor of the bus, the middle stripe marks the bottom of the seats, and the top stripe shows them where the tops of the seats are.
Walker Shank Memorial Golf Tournament
The 11th annual Walker Shank Memorial Golf Tournament will be at noon April 17 at Chatmoss Country Club.
All teams will tee off at 1 p.m. (shotgun start). The tournament will feature a Captain’s Choice format, with 4-person teams. The fee to play is $75 per player. A four-man team costs $300 per team without mulligans, or $340 per team to get two mulligans per player. There will be prizes and lunch. Register at https://roosterwalk.com/golf/.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are between 6,500 and 7,000 languages in the world, but only 23 of them are major, spoken in total by at least half the world's population.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the top five languages, with the most speakers?
