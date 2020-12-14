THE STROLLER: We'll drink to this -- or anything?

Christmas lights

Send your recommendations of great area Christmas light displays to the Bulletin so we can share them with readers. We also are photographing area light displays. Send to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com or leave a message at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Fab 5

Today is your last chance to nominate people who have made a positive impact on our community to be honored as the Bulletin’s Fab Five for 2020. Send your suggestions, with a brief explanation, to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Elf on the Shelf has been haunting or delighting children, depending on their perspectives, for about 15 years. It all started with a 2005 children’s book by Carol Aebersold, her daughter Chanda Bell and illustrator Coë Steinwart that says Santa sends an elf into homes to spy on children, reporting their behavior each night to Santa Claus. The red felt elf doll with the plastic face is sold in a package with the book. The elf shows up in a different place each day, and children are told they can’t touch it because touching it causes it to lose its magic.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Elf on the Shelf, Hello Kitty and Papa Smurf were in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in what year?

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.