THE STROLLER: We'll drink to this -- or anything?

TODAY’S WORD is jacquard. Example: The secret to Ricardo’s tender and delectable top sirloin was that he jacquarded it before brushing the marinade over it.
MONDAY’S WORD was hull. It means to remove the husk, shell or external covering of a fruit, especially strawberries. Example: Jessica, please wash them and remove their hulls before you slice them in half.
Holiday spirits
Brandy is going into a whole lot more than just fruitcake around here, and Grandma must be taking liberties when she makes the Christmas rum cake.
SunriseHouse.com interviewed 3,000 adults across the nation about their holiday drinking habits and found that Virginians imbibe more than four alcoholic drinks a day.
We aren’t the top tipplers. North Dakotans report having eight drinks a day; New Jersey, six; and Montana, Nebraska and Wisconsin, five.
The states with the fewest drinks per day still don’t reach zero: Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana and South Dakota.
A downside: The holidays — Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve — are when the highest DUI arrests are made.
Christmas lights
Send your recommendations of great area Christmas light displays to the Bulletin so we can share them with readers. We also are photographing area light displays. Send to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com or leave a message at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Fab 5
Today is your last chance to nominate people who have made a positive impact on our community to be honored as the Bulletin’s Fab Five for 2020. Send your suggestions, with a brief explanation, to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Elf on the Shelf has been haunting or delighting children, depending on their perspectives, for about 15 years. It all started with a 2005 children’s book by Carol Aebersold, her daughter Chanda Bell and illustrator Coë Steinwart that says Santa sends an elf into homes to spy on children, reporting their behavior each night to Santa Claus. The red felt elf doll with the plastic face is sold in a package with the book. The elf shows up in a different place each day, and children are told they can’t touch it because touching it causes it to lose its magic.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Elf on the Shelf, Hello Kitty and Papa Smurf were in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in what year?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
