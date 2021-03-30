THE STROLLER: When it comes to us, words matter

TODAY’S WORD is crozier. Example: As the children settled in, Bishop Neff Powell held out the crozier for all to see. (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by former Christ Episcopal Church rector Roy G. Pollina)
TUESDAY’S WORD was agrarian. It means referring to fields or land or a farmer’s way of life. Example: “The prosperity of these agrarian enterprises required cheap labor to till the soil, plant the seed, and harvest the crop.”
Word game
How many words are there in the English language? About half a million. At least 196 of them can be formed from the letters that make up “Martinsville.” How many words can you find — without using 2-letter words, plurals or proper names?
That suggestion was sent to The Stroller by a reader who had found 162 words in an hour, then the rest of the words with a little more fiddling later on. Send The Stroller the list of how many words you come up with, and we’ll recognize the top honor.
Virtual homeschool
The Virginia Museum of Natural History has “Virtual Homeschool Science and Engineering Academy” to help home-based students. The next program will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 7, with the topic “Food Science.” Programs will be staggered through the morning for kids of different ages. The cost is $7 per student. For more information, call 276-634-4187 or email discover@vmnh.virginia.gov.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are 573 known extinct languages.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: If you are a lover of words and language, you may be a fan of Professor Dr. Elliot Engel, who (until the pandemic) gave yearly lectures about the English language and literature at Piedmont Arts. They are hilarious and entertaining as well as educational. The Stroller, an Engel fan, also recommends Dr. John McWhorter, an American linguist and professor at Columbia University. He has several books out and an enjoyable and fascinating podcast called “Lexicon Valley.” Tuesday’s “Lexicon Valley,” “English is Plain Weird,” is about how English is not a typical language. As part of the context, he tells how long ago people began using language, and then how many years ago people started writing their language. How long?
