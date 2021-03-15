THE STROLLER: You can make book on these jokes

TODAY’S WORD is ascetic. Example: “He was a genuine ascetic, and he really did prefer to eat stewed eel with beans in the company of other monks while listening to a reading from the life story of Saint Swithin.” (Source: “The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett, 2020)
MONDAY’S WORD was cordial. It means warm and friendly. Example: Grandma was very cordial to the family last week when we walked into her house unexpectedly.
New books
The following new books are on the shelves of local libraries:
- “Fast Ice: a Novel From the NUMA Files” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown
- “Fatal Intent” by Tammy Euliano
- “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan
- “A Matter of Life and Death: a Robin Lockwood Novel” by Phillip Margolin
- “The Beirut Protocol: a Marcus Ryker Novel” by Joel C. Rosenberg
- “Her Dark Lies” by J.T. Ellison
- “The Robin’s Greeting” by Wanda E. Brunstetter
- “Destined for You” by Tracie Peterson
- “Dreams Rekindled” by Amanda Cabot
- “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson
Today’s chuckle:
From jokester Michael C. Jarrett in Bassett:
- A friend asked me yesterday if I played football in high school. I told her that as a sophomore I tried out for the varsity, but I was injured the first day of practice. She asked “what happened?” I said, “I got a papercut filling out the application.”
- I was walking in my neighborhood yesterday and walked by a young boy in his front yard with an ice cream stand. I stopped and asked, “What kinds of ice cream do you have?” He replied, “I have two kinds.” I asked, “Is that chocolate and vanilla?” He said “No — frozen and melted.”
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Super Mario Brothers (from the video game by that name) were Mario and Luigi. They raced through the Mushroom Kingdom, getting past the forces of the bad guy Bowser, to save a princess. On the way, the collect coins and knock bricks, which reveal more coins or special things.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the name of the princess Mario and Luigi were trying to save?
