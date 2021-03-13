THE STROLLER: You can make book with this stuff

TODAY’S WORD is knack. Example: She has a real knack for math. (This is the first of a series of sixth-grade vocabulary words from a video lesson series called "Flocabulary," with example sentences from actual sixth-graders.)
FRIDAY’S WORD was chastened. It means has had a restraining or moderating effect on. Example: The stuck up beauty queen was somewhat chastened by her recent faux pas at the country club.
Book signing
Former rector of Christ Episcopal Church, the Rev. Roy G. Pollina, will be at the Christ Church Parish office (311 E. Church St.) from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday with copies of his book "Justified by Her Children: Small Deeds of Courage Confronting a Tradition of Racism."
The book recounts the sad historical record of white religious denominations that too often looked upon the struggle for integration and racial equality as a “sociological problem” that should never have become an “unfortunate controversy” for the church.
Libraries
Patrons can start going back into the local libraries now, by appointment. Just call your local library between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays to schedule a time to go in. Visitors will follow standard pandemic protocol, such as wearing masks and social distancing. During this time, computer help will not be provided.
The phone numbers are: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The ghosts that chased Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man actually had names. Here they are, listing the American version of their Japanese names first, and then their English names: Fickle/Inky (the blue one, who is goofy and shy), Shadow/Blinky (the red one, the grouchy leader of the four), Ambusher/Pinky (who is mischievious and tricky) and Stupid/Clyde (the orange one who moves in an random pattern and doesn't get in the way too much).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name at least three of the top-five-selling video games.
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.