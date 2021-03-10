THE STROLLER: You'll be lucky to learn some history

TODAY’S WORD is bashful. Example: Little Tyler was playful and noisy at home and at church, but he was bashful in the classroom.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was remorse. It means a growing distress created by a rising sense of guilt. Example: When he was drunk at the party, Jeremy thought it was funny to sneak a picture of his brother making out with the girl who was not his girlfriend and then post it on social media, but the next day, after his brother was upset with him, he was filled with remorse.

Chasing Lucky

Lucky the Leprechaun is making appearances at the Bassett (276-629-2426), Collinsville (276-647-1112), Martinsville (276-403-5430) and Patrick County (276-694-3352) branch libraries. Patrons will visit either one of those locations and call to get a “Chasing Lucky” envelop at curbside pick-up. That envelop might have a prize inside, such as restaurant vouchers or sweet treats. There also will be a grand prize winner at each location.

You have three days to try your luck: Monday, Tuesday and, of course, Wednesday, because that’s St. Patrick’s Day, and you can play each day.

The contest is for ages 11 and older, including adults.

