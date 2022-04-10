The virtues of a one-woman man

If you haven’t heard of Elwood Gallimore, you can read the factual account of his life and death and the religious debate of the self-appointed Henry County pastor in this past week’s editions of the Bulletin.

“What do I call you,” I asked Gallimore when I interviewed him back in the ’90s.

“Call me whatever you want,” Gallimore answered.

“I’d rather you tell me what you would like me to call you,” I responded.

“Then call me ‘Elwood,’” Gallimore said.

For two hours we talked, and laughed, and even shared a tear, as I recall. He was passionate, convincing and in every sense of the phrase a “good ole boy” whom anyone would enjoy in their company.

He believed in and practiced polygamy, the custom of a man to have more than one wife at the same time.

Polygamy was not a taboo subject for Elwood. In fact, he was preaching about it right up until his death. So, regardless of the people who consider a discussion of polygamy with Elwood referenced after his death as disrespectful, I submit, based on my personal knowledge of Elwood, he would not only approve of it, but encourage it.

Elwood received a bit of national publicity almost 30 years ago when the State Police swooped in and confiscated church tapes of him preaching and charged him with being married twice at the same time.

In an investigation worthy of a Barney Fife blunder, no one but the judge seemed to notice that Elwood only had one marriage certificate. His second marriage was “in the eyes of God,” Elwood told me.

I’ve asked many religious leaders over the years, given their expertise on Bible matters, how Elwood’s understanding of polygamy differed from most modern nations who outlaw the practice and most modern religions which condemn it.

The answer has always been consistent:

God permitted polygamy in the days of the Old Testament because it solved a pervasive problem of the time when women, with few exceptions, were uneducated, untrained and depended upon their fathers, brothers and husbands for survival.

Back then unmarried women were most vulnerable to prostitution and slavery.

Polygamy was an act of love and kindness, a selfless act by an authority figure in a dangerous culture that afforded a woman safety and protection.

Beyond that, everyone I spoke to in religious circles said the Bible makes it clear that polygamy was never God’s design for marriage and ideally; God prefers a one-woman man.

In fact, they said the Bible is also clear that the perfect man of God should remain celibate, but given our God-given nature to pursue physical relations with one another, it would be better to marry than remain unmarried.

Just this past weekend I learned that a family member, whom I obviously do not keep up with, has “pulled a Caitlyn Jenner.”

As I was told, he grew up, married and had two children. Then he became a woman and his wife became a man. His wife, now a man, married another woman, and he is raising his two children as their mother.

Men are becoming women and using their superior athletic ability to break all kinds of records in the women’s sports world.

Given our advanced medical abilities to transform the gender of people according to their wishes, there are people born with identities, both physical and mental, that make the man and woman, or male and female concept, a matter of contradiction.

I can’t help but wonder what Elwood would say about all of that now.

Since 2015, same-sex marriage has been federally legal in all 50 states due to a ruling from the Supreme Court. In Virginia, a statutory ban on same-sex marriage was repealed in 2020.

Frankly, I’m surprised the legality of polygamy has not been an issue since Elwood stirred the pot almost 30 years ago.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

