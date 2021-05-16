The Woolwine riddle gets solutions

TODAY’S WORD is soffit. Example: When the work was done on the old house, rectangular vents were installed in the soffits.
SUNDAY’S WORD was fascia. It is the long wooden board behind the gutters on a house. It connects the roof raters, closes off the attic and provides a mount for the gutters. Example: Paul had assumed that the crew installing the new gutters also would have fixed and painted the fascia boards, but they left them as bad as they were.
Riddles (answers below)
You go at red but stop at green. What am I?
I am not alive, but I grow; I don’t have lungs, but I need air; I don’t have a mouth, but water kills me. What am I?
3. What can you catch but never throw?
Woolwine’s name
Continuing the conversation on how Woolwine got its name ...
Jane Pilson said there was a family named Woolwine among the early settlers.
Beverly Woody sent in the details: “Once called ‘Rock Castle’ and at another time ‘Adams’ Store,’ the community was named Woolwine in 1883 to honor Thomas B. Woolwine (1818-1867), who moved there from Montgomery County and served as its postmaster for many years. Thomas Woolwine married Sarah Adams from Rock Castle and they had at least twelve children. The oldest child was Captain Rufus Woolwine, Captain of the 51st Virginia Infantry during the Civil War. Rufus later became the local sheriff of Patrick County.
“In 1634, the land where Patrick County is located now was part of Charles City County. All the land in the colony southwest of the James River became Charles City County.”
New library books
These are the books Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman is processing now, to be ready to be checked out starting Thursday:
“Auntie Poldi and the Lost Madonna” by Mario Giordano
“An Amish Surprise” by Shelley Shepard Gray
“The Clover Girls” by Viola Shipman
Riddle answers
Watermelon
Fire
A cold
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Many of the early Patrick County settlers of English descent came from eastern Virginia, and some came from North Carolina.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The first census of Patrick County, in 1800, reported a population of how many residents?
