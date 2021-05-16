The Woolwine riddle gets solutions

TODAY’S WORD is soffit. Example: When the work was done on the old house, rectangular vents were installed in the soffits.

SUNDAY’S WORD was fascia. It is the long wooden board behind the gutters on a house. It connects the roof raters, closes off the attic and provides a mount for the gutters. Example: Paul had assumed that the crew installing the new gutters also would have fixed and painted the fascia boards, but they left them as bad as they were.

Riddles (answers below)

You go at red but stop at green. What am I?

I am not alive, but I grow; I don’t have lungs, but I need air; I don’t have a mouth, but water kills me. What am I?

3. What can you catch but never throw?

Woolwine’s name

Continuing the conversation on how Woolwine got its name ...

Jane Pilson said there was a family named Woolwine among the early settlers.