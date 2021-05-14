There was fuel for major concern

Market Square is down the road from the Bulletin, and from the road I didn’t see either bags over nozzles or long lines. I turned in to join the other few cars.

We all slowly circled the gas pumps like sharks circling prey. There were indeed little plastic bags tied around the nozzles, the same color as the nozzles, which is why we had not seen them from afar.

At Circle K on Church Street I saw plenty of lines. That means there’s gas, I reckoned, but I had to circle the gas station, in and out of the roads and parking lot, a couple of times before I could get into a line. Cars were four to six deep, making it difficult to drive around.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were police and sheriff's office vehicles, which impressed upon me the gravity of the situation: I thought they were there to keep order, until I realized they were waiting in the lines to get gas like everyone else.

Those folks who have the gas tank place on the passenger side of the car definitely had an advantage over the rest of us. While most cars were in long lines facing the store, two pumps had only one or two cars each aligned facing the road.

While in line, the relief gave way to panic. Three vehicles ahead of me, after a man finished filling his truck, he filled several containers. What if he used up all the gas?