There's no peace when the cat is hungry

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: CD9. Example: “And then Tyler told Marcel that he—CD9! I finished that math homework.”
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was I’m dead. It means something is so funny the person is dying of laughter. For example: “I’m dead!” the teenager howled, clutching her torso and bending over in laughter.
Cat on the keyboard
The Stroller is checking over every word carefully this time, because the cat is walking across the keyboard. Characters on the screen jump around, but it’s hard to find exactly what stray letters had been added where, if we’ve lost track of where the cursor was. That, and the cat fur clinging to the computer screen and the Stroller’s sweater, are small prices to pay for the loving company of an affectionate kitty. Not everyone likes cats, but the Stroller enjoys imaging how many people might be reading this right now with a cat on their own lap.
After that waxing poetic over Kitty, the Stroller caught on. She wanted canned cat food. One of of the other cats has to take a twice-daily medicine for congestion, and the Stroller takes the easy way out on that by mixing the medicine into canned cat food. You can’t open a can of cat food without all of the cats in line for some, so now every morning and evening they all start acting friendly until the treat has been given. Then it’s off to nap in their favorite private areas.
Supper and shopping
American Legion Post 42 has you covered for fun and acquisitions with its auction Friday, Dec. 10. Auctioneer Charles Williams will sell off a range of items from duct tape to bed spreads, various foods, toys, and supplies for home and auto by Johnny White Retail. Come hungry, because hot dogs, chips, drinks, pies, cakes and more also will be for sale. The auction will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Horsepasture Fire Department.
“Hidden in Plain Sight”
Piedmont Community Services will offer a Zoom at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 to teach adults about the sneaky ways kids have on using and hiding alcohol and drugs. The program takes “participants through an average teenage bedroom. This room is set up with drug paraphernalia,” the announcement states. For more information, email Valerie Blevins at vblevins@piedmontcsb.org.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Long hair was out of fashion by the early 1920s, as bobs became the rage. However, instead of jumping into the point of no return with a cut, many women arranged their long hair into a chignon, bun or cottage loaf to look shorter. The tight cloche hat became popular with bobs and rolled-up long hair because it fit best over those flatter hairstyles.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When bobbed hair became the rage in the early 1920s, many women made an interesting discovery about their own tresses that made it easier for them to follow the resulting style craze. What was it?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.