There's no peace when the cat is hungry

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: CD9. Example: “And then Tyler told Marcel that he—CD9! I finished that math homework.”

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was I’m dead. It means something is so funny the person is dying of laughter. For example: “I’m dead!” the teenager howled, clutching her torso and bending over in laughter.

Cat on the keyboard

The Stroller is checking over every word carefully this time, because the cat is walking across the keyboard. Characters on the screen jump around, but it’s hard to find exactly what stray letters had been added where, if we’ve lost track of where the cursor was. That, and the cat fur clinging to the computer screen and the Stroller’s sweater, are small prices to pay for the loving company of an affectionate kitty. Not everyone likes cats, but the Stroller enjoys imaging how many people might be reading this right now with a cat on their own lap.