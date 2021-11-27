There's plenty to complain about with airlines

To write this column I have had to flash around my blue and white paisley pajamas in front of an untold quantity of strangers.
That’s what it took to get my computer out of the slam-packed Vera Bradley shoulder bag the late Margaret Adkins gave me years ago (she’s not part of this story, but we loved her as many of you did as well, and it’s just one of those things that keeps popping up that keep the presence of our loved ones with us even though they’re gone) in the middle of a crowded airport gate waiting room.
Getting out my pajamas to reach my computer, of course, was one of those things I am prone to do that embarrass my daughter terribly, but that’s part of the job as mom.
It’s a darn good thing those pajamas were in there, too. Pajamas are an easy thing to forget while packing, and that’s how they ended up in the shoulder bag rather than in the first round of packing, which I managed to do in my daughter’s school book-bag.
That’s because we only found one of our carry-on-sized suitcases, and I’d be darned if I pay the $50 fee to carry checked baggage, so I tried to make do.
We were two of the 2.3 million travelers to torture ourselves by flying during the highest volume time of the year in airline travel: Thanksgiving.
Yet years ago Dad/Grandpa decreed that the entire family will be together at each Thanksgiving, so we make it happen.
If you think this column is going to be complaining about being squeezed into a crowded airplane, though, you’re wrong. That theme is so 2017. Airlines have found something even worse than that – the ticketing process.
Last month, I went online to an airline ticket site, looked through options and found the cheapest flight for our dates of travel. Once you choose the flight, you are taken through a bunch of options that cost money at every turn. Then repeat the entire process for the connecting flight, and then the return trip.
First, you’re offered to check your luggage for $50. It wasn’t clear if that means per flight or per trip or what. Avoiding that fee is why we shoved our clothes into small bags we could carry onto the plane with us.
Then you select your seats. They are color-coded. Various seats add an extra $18 to $48 to what they had quoted you on the ticket cost you thought you were getting.
You can pay extra to get “priority” be able to get on the plane first, but what’s worse: waiting in a long line to get on the plane, or getting on early, then be squished in a tight seat for even longer than you need to, while the people who board after you squeeze past you, their shoulder bags banging into your head as they pass?
Then you get a chance to join a special airline club for even more money, and then there’s a sign-up for their credit card, and some stuff about rewards and awards and points.
After several minutes of that, I got through all the screens to the paying area. The pay screen notified that I had taken too long and those tickets were no longer available.
It took several lightning fast runs through the website to succeed in a purchase.
In the weeks leading up to the flight, the airline sent various emails touting their credit cards, points, awards and upgrades. Then finally arrived the one saying it was time to check in online, the day before the flight.
It took me through various screens, where once again I turned down expensive upgrade after expensive upgrade. Once I accidentally got halfway through a credit card application instead of the flight check-in. It’s in a pretty tricky disguise. The airlines are always pushing their credit cards.
It offered the chance to buy better seats at $26 each – with no guarantee we could sit together. Why would I pay $52 to send my child to go sit with strangers?
Finally it got to near the end, where it wouldn’t complete the process. I tried again, and again, and again, but though it succeeded displaying all those sales pitches, it wouldn’t go to the final screen of confirmation.
I tried the process on a different computer, and it went through. It offered for me to either print boarding passes or get them emailed. The computer I was using wasn’t hooked up to a printer, so I chose email. It refused to send both boarding passes to the same email address, which is useless when it comes to traveling with kids whose business has to go through the parent’s email.
On the day of the flight, we checked in at an airport kiosk to get the boarding passes. Again, the sales pitches. New this time, the final screen said the cabin of the plane didn’t have enough room for too many carry-ons, so my daughter’s little suitcase would have to be checked baggage, to go under the plane. Those folks who paid that extra $50 on checked baggage would be fuming if they knew those of us who had held out got it for free after all.
At least the airplane showed up on time to take us. We had a 2-hour layover which, at that point, seemed well spent in writing a column to gripe about the ticket-buying process.
Now, however, they’ve announced it’s time to board. My daughter is telling me to hurry up and pack up the computer and get in line.
There’s no hurry, I told her. We are “Group 8” out of nine groups, meaning our turn to board is next to last. She asked what the groups meant.
The earliest group is for people who need help boarding, such as those in wheelchairs or with small children. Then following them are the people who paid more to board first, going on down the line to the cheap-o’s like us who avoided extra fees.
So while those big spenders are queued up to be first to be squeezed into a tiny seat and banged in the head by other people’s shoulder bags, I’ll bid you farewell before leisurely packing my computer back into the bag with my pajamas.
But first, Mary and I send you belated Thanksgiving greetings. We hope you enjoyed great food and fellowship with your loved ones.
