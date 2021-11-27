There's plenty to complain about with airlines

On the day of the flight, we checked in at an airport kiosk to get the boarding passes. Again, the sales pitches. New this time, the final screen said the cabin of the plane didn’t have enough room for too many carry-ons, so my daughter’s little suitcase would have to be checked baggage, to go under the plane. Those folks who paid that extra $50 on checked baggage would be fuming if they knew those of us who had held out got it for free after all.

At least the airplane showed up on time to take us. We had a 2-hour layover which, at that point, seemed well spent in writing a column to gripe about the ticket-buying process.

Now, however, they’ve announced it’s time to board. My daughter is telling me to hurry up and pack up the computer and get in line.

There’s no hurry, I told her. We are “Group 8” out of nine groups, meaning our turn to board is next to last. She asked what the groups meant.

The earliest group is for people who need help boarding, such as those in wheelchairs or with small children. Then following them are the people who paid more to board first, going on down the line to the cheap-o’s like us who avoided extra fees.