These are our macaroni salad days

TODAY’S WORD is mote. Example: “The air came alive with the motes seen only in direct streaming sunlight against a darker background.”
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was trice. It means in a moment; very quickly. Example: “I love him. I’d accept him in a trice if it weren’t for Marigold.” (Source: Edith Crawley in Downton Abbey)
Macaroni salad
Stephanie Martin of Axton was in the checkout line at the Leatherwood Food Lion with just two jars of dill pickle relish: One for that day, and one for later. The dill relish prompted a conversation about macaroni salad, which was the reason she said she was buying it.
She makes a hearty macaroni salad that’s good enough to stand for a meal on its own. It starts with a box of macaroni or longer noodles, cooked. Then she takes one of those small packs of sliced sandwich ham, and another of turkey, and cuts them into smaller pieces; some chopped or shredded cheese; five or six grape tomatoes, chopped; “a big scoop of mayonnaise” and one 8-oz. jar of dill relish, drained, and mixes it all together.
Ramona Wilson, the cashier, said she usually makes her macaroni salad with chopped, hard-boiled eggs, sweet relish, mayonnaise, a dash of pepper and a sprinkling of sugar.
The Stroller recently was at a cookout in which the macaroni salad appeared to have cream cheese and some mayonnaise mixed in with the pasta, but not much else. That might be good with some little shrimp mixed in, perhaps something to try out some time.
Summer Fest
“The biggest car & bike show to hit Southside” will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Smith River Sports Complex, staged by Heads of State. The event will include a DJ, bouncy house, talent show, bass-off contest and vendors. Admission is $10, kids 10 and under free; show vehicles, $25.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The theme song for “Laverne & Shirley” starts with “Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!” The Yiddish terms often are used in a humorous manner: “Schlemiel” refers to an unlucky bungler” and “schlimazel” is a “consistently unlucky person.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “M*A*S*H” was a popular television show from 1972 to 1983. What does the acronym stand for?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.