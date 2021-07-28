These are our macaroni salad days

TODAY’S WORD is mote. Example: “The air came alive with the motes seen only in direct streaming sunlight against a darker background.”

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was trice. It means in a moment; very quickly. Example: “I love him. I’d accept him in a trice if it weren’t for Marigold.” (Source: Edith Crawley in Downton Abbey)

Macaroni salad

Stephanie Martin of Axton was in the checkout line at the Leatherwood Food Lion with just two jars of dill pickle relish: One for that day, and one for later. The dill relish prompted a conversation about macaroni salad, which was the reason she said she was buying it.

She makes a hearty macaroni salad that’s good enough to stand for a meal on its own. It starts with a box of macaroni or longer noodles, cooked. Then she takes one of those small packs of sliced sandwich ham, and another of turkey, and cuts them into smaller pieces; some chopped or shredded cheese; five or six grape tomatoes, chopped; “a big scoop of mayonnaise” and one 8-oz. jar of dill relish, drained, and mixes it all together.

Ramona Wilson, the cashier, said she usually makes her macaroni salad with chopped, hard-boiled eggs, sweet relish, mayonnaise, a dash of pepper and a sprinkling of sugar.