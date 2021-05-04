These are the stars of our landscape

TODAY’S WORD is curly dock. Example: No wonder you see curly dock all over the place in the summer -- just one plant can produce 30,000 seeds that can remain dormant for up to 50 years.

TUESDAY’S WORD was salsify. It's a plant in the same family as aster and sunflower. It has long, thin leaves and a stem with a single dandelion-like flower on top. Other names for it are oyster plant, goatsbeard, Star of Jerusalem, Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon and ba bob sheeb dauxa. Its various parts are used to make tea which some say is good for the liver, gallbladder and immune, cardiovascular and digestive systems. Example: Cherise’s grandmother was a strong proponent of drinking salsify tea.

Star of Bethlehem

Little white six-petaled flowers you see in bloom near the ground these days are Star of Bethlehem. That's a winter bulb in the Lily family. Its arching leaves came up in clumps, like crocus, in February, and started dying out over the last couple of weeks.

It's a charming flower and often can be found on the grounds of old houses. However, it's also evasive, officially recognized as invasive in 10 states (not Virginia) and as noxious in Alabama.