These are the stars of our landscape

TODAY’S WORD is curly dock. Example: No wonder you see curly dock all over the place in the summer -- just one plant can produce 30,000 seeds that can remain dormant for up to 50 years.
TUESDAY’S WORD was salsify. It's a plant in the same family as aster and sunflower. It has long, thin leaves and a stem with a single dandelion-like flower on top. Other names for it are oyster plant, goatsbeard, Star of Jerusalem, Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon and ba bob sheeb dauxa. Its various parts are used to make tea which some say is good for the liver, gallbladder and immune, cardiovascular and digestive systems. Example: Cherise’s grandmother was a strong proponent of drinking salsify tea.
Star of Bethlehem
Little white six-petaled flowers you see in bloom near the ground these days are Star of Bethlehem. That's a winter bulb in the Lily family. Its arching leaves came up in clumps, like crocus, in February, and started dying out over the last couple of weeks.
It's a charming flower and often can be found on the grounds of old houses. However, it's also evasive, officially recognized as invasive in 10 states (not Virginia) and as noxious in Alabama.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: These verses about the Immaculate Conception and virgin birth of Jesus are from the Quran (Koran), holy book of Islam, from Surah 19, "Mary": "19. He said: 'Nay, I am only a messenger from thy Lord, (to announce) to thee the gift of a holy son.' 20. She said: 'How shall I have a son, seeing that no man has touched me, and I am not unchaste?' 21. He said: 'So (it will be): Thy Lord saith, 'that is easy for Me: and (We wish) to appoint him as a Sign unto men and a Mercy from Us': It is a matter (so) decreed.' 22. So she conceived him, and she retired with him to a remote place." The Quran tells about and honors Jesus, Mary, Abraham, Isaac and others also honored in the Christian Bible (Isaac, Abraham and others also are in the Jewish texts), but the Quran simply covers God's messages to mankind 600 years further in history to also include the Prophet Muhammad.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What were Mary's parents' names?
