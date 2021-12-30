These cooking tips are nothing to chuckle about

TODAY’S WORD is horchata. Example: She had a refreshing horchata with her lunch.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was fluffernutter. It is one of 455 new words added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, which defines it as “a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread.” Example: Mom always put fluffernutter sandwiches in the lunchboxes on Fridays.

Cooking Tips

Hannah Loewentheil wrote the article “I Write About Food For A Living, And These Are The 36 Most Clever Cooking Tips I Learned This Year,” published Dec. 22 on BuzzFeed. Here are some of those tips, along with commentary:

Microwave citrus fruits for 20 seconds to squeeze juice out of them more easily. Yep, Stroller can attest: a tried and true method.

“Instead of sautéing mushrooms in olive oil or butter, start cooking them in a dry pan for a few minutes. This gets much of the moisture out so they brown better.” Interesting. Also, Julia Child said not to crowd the mushrooms in a pan.

“Give a stale loaf of bread a new life by running it under water, then baking it in a warm, 300°F oven for about 10 minutes. The oven steams the stale, soggy bread and makes it as good as new.” That seems rather risky but worth a try. The Stroller has warmed old bread in the oven with a bowl of hot water to soften the bread.

“When it comes to baking anything with a flaky dough (biscuits, cookies, pie dough, etc...) freeze and grate the butter, freeze the flour, and even freeze the mixing bowl for the best results. All of these steps keep the dough colder and makes for better baking results.” That makes sense. The Stroller already freezes the butter first and will do the rest.

“Pre-make roux in big batches, then freeze it in silicon ice molds. Use the individual portions of roux whenever you’re making something like gravy, mac ‘n’ cheese, or béchamel sauce.” Good idea.

“Bake with browned butter instead of regular butter. Brown butter has a richer and nuttier flavor that will enhance whatever you’re baking (cue: the world’s best chocolate chip cookies).” That’s true, but there’s a fine line between browned butter and burnt butter, so be careful.

Today’s chuckle

My New Year’s resolution is to stop procrastinating ... but I’ll wait until tomorrow to start.

Knock-knock. Who’s there? Abby. Abby who? Abby New Year!

At the beginning of 2021 I made a resolution to drop 15 pounds. Only 20 more to go!

I promise not to make any more bad jokes for the rest of the year.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The person whose slice of Rosca de Reyes cake contains the baby figurine will have good luck for the coming year — and also must host the Dia de Candelaria (Day of Candle Mass) on Feb. 2,

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the traditional food for the Dia de Candelaria?

