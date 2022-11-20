These tricks are trying my patience

Have you noticed how most everything these days has some sort of a trick to it? I have, and if it gets much worse, something is going to have to give.

The other night I wanted to watch a specific movie that had been recommended to me. I searched the name of the movie and found it, but in order to watch it I had to subscribe to a streaming movie service that cost about $12 a month.

I accepted the free trial offer of seven days, joined the streaming service and watched my movie. The next morning in my inbox I had a welcome message from the streaming service thanking me for joining up.

I clicked the link to my new account with them and canceled my subscription.

“What did we do wrong? Why did you do that? Join back up and we’ll give you another free week! No, don’t go, don’t … go!,” the pleading pop-up messages said as I closed out the website and went about my business.

Then there was a subscription to a service I was interested in that advertised it could be had for $5 a week. I thought I might try it for a month, but when I went to the website, a month cost $49, more than double the advertised price.

In order to get the deal, you had to sign up for a yearly subscription and pay the full $260 annual payment upfront.

I have no problem with a business discounting the price of their service on large orders, but I do have a problem with an advertisement that says I can get a service for $5 a week when, in reality, there is no option to purchase the service for a week at any price.

And these spam phone calls have nearly ruined the convenience of having a phone you can carry in your pocket. I have resorted to setting my phone so it will only ring from callers that are in my contacts. Otherwise, you get my voicemail.

I’ve come to accept that if you are not in my contacts and your call is not important enough to you to leave me a message saying who you are and what you want, then your call is not worth my time.

That might come across as rude, but that’s exactly what all this nonsense has forced us to become — rude to one another, and it’s a shame.

I got a card in the mail from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a couple of days ago offering to pay me $10 for going online to take a five-minute survey that would become part of a statewide study, co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation and VDOT and conducted by Ipsos Research.

Understand I’m the kind of person that will stoop over and pick up a penny if I see one, so if you’re paying $10 for five minutes work, I’m in. And how could you question the credibility of this survey given who is doing it and for whom it is being done?

So I went online and entered the password provided on the card that came in the mail and after I answered a question about which language I preferred, a message popped up that said: “Thank you for your willingness to be a part of the National Household Travel Survey. We have reached our goal for surveys to be completed today. Please return to complete the survey any time between Tuesday and Saturday to continue the survey.”

You send me a card in the mail, and postage these days isn’t cheap; you tempt me with $10 to complete a five-minute survey; and when I fall for the offer you turn me down because you’ve reached your limit for the day on an online, automated survey.

It’s not going to take much more of these tricks for me to withdraw from it all.

In 1986 Nancy Reagan kicked off her “Just say no” campaign to raise drug abuse awareness. I don’t think it did much to curb drug abuse, but I still remember that campaign slogan.

With due credit to the first lady, I think I’m going to adopt her slogan and “Just say no” to these modern-day tricks that are trying my patience.