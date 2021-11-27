They have bathrooms for men, women, both - now dogs

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: big mad. Example: Mom was big mad that I didn’t clean my room.
FRIDAY’S WORD was diamond hands. The phrase refers to the state of hanging on to a situation that carries extreme financial risk. Example: Grandma has invested in that stock for years, and didn’t sell when my uncles warned her it was no good, but she had diamond hands.
Dogs at airports
During holiday travel the Stroller and family saw more dogs at one layover at Reagan International Airport in Washington DC than the Stroller has seen in all the airports over the last several years.
First it was a pair of light brown compact little dogs, maybe long hair Dachshunds, then a poodle, then a black lab, and a little fluffy white Maltese, and then a few of those tiny-dog breeds. One was a minuscule white fluffy pooch walked on a leash by a big, bulky man. What was it about that airport that had all those dogs? (And apparently purebred dogs at that — no mutts, the best kind in the Stroller’s opinion.)
Shortly later, the Stroller noticed a Pet Area. There are all kinds of bathrooms nowadays. Family bathrooms starting coming in a few decades ago, places where either the dad or the mom could take the little kids or change a diaper. In recent years all-purpose bathrooms are popping up here and there, which either men or women can use, called Unisex.
At the airport in DC, in the bathrooms section of the concourse, there is a Pet Area. Much to Junior’s mortification (but what fun does a parent have if not to constantly embarrass the young’uns?), the Stroller walked in to see what it was. Past the entryway was a room about 10 by 12 feet. Half of it had ceramic floor, and the other half had green fake grass and a red fire hydrant. A fluffy little dog looked up in surprise for being interrupted in a private moment.
The Stroller and Junior thought the doggy bathroom was unique, until arriving at the next airport, which had one also. Is this something that has always been going on, just never noticed?
Decorating Days
Next week is when the major Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies happen: Thursday at 5 at the Gravely-Lester Garden at the corner of Mulberry and Starling; 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in Stuart; 6 p.m., Horsepasture Christian Church in Horsepasture; and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in Ridgeway.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Catherine de Médicis, wife of King Henri II of France, is said to be the reason corsets were invented. During the 1550’s she enforced a ban on thick waists at court attendances, which resulted in women using steel rods and whale bones to squeeze their midsections tight.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did sportswear become acceptable, even fashionable, for women to wear beyond just when they were playing sports?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.