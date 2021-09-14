This column has legs -- lots of them

TODAY’S WORD is blouson. Example: “Stevie, underneath the brambly tartan blouson, is a chrysalis, just bursting with potential.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
TUESDAY’S WORD was churlish. It means lacking civility or graciousness. Example: “Well, how very churlish of them!” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
Blues, Brews & Stews
The T.C. Carter Band will perform their signature blend of blues, country and rock music for Piedmont Arts' Blues, Brews & Stews on Oct. 1. The garden party starts at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, with a meal of Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and tea. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Tickets cost $20. The event will be held inside the museum if it rains.
Wolf spiders
Sometimes nature provides the best protection against the things of nature that scare us, and that goes with the poor unappreciated wolf spider. They have long legs and usually are gray, brown, black or tan with dark-brown or black body markings, especially stripes.
These athletic spiders don't spin webs; they run down their prey -- which are other spiders, including poisonous ones, and other creepy crawlies.
People tend to be afraid of the legendary brown recluse spider. That one has longer, thinner legs in relation to its body, which is small in the face area and rounded in the back with only subtle markings. It sort of looks like a long engorged tick with skinny legs that look like they're trying to spring away from its body -- each leg about twice as long as its body-length -- whereas our friend the wolf spider's body is heavier in proportion to its legs, about as long as its middle legs and almost as long as its front and back legs.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Cayuga Duck, featured on the Heritage Breeds stamps, was introduced in New York's Finger Lakes area around 1840. This sleek and shiny black-green or black-blue duck is hardy and for many years was the main duck used for meat.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Duck, duck -- goose! The Cotton Patch Goose featured on the stamps took care of what helpful chore for farmers in the rural South?
