This column has legs -- lots of them

TODAY’S WORD is blouson. Example: “Stevie, underneath the brambly tartan blouson, is a chrysalis, just bursting with potential.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)

TUESDAY’S WORD was churlish. It means lacking civility or graciousness. Example: “Well, how very churlish of them!” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)

Blues, Brews & Stews

The T.C. Carter Band will perform their signature blend of blues, country and rock music for Piedmont Arts' Blues, Brews & Stews on Oct. 1. The garden party starts at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, with a meal of Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and tea. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Tickets cost $20. The event will be held inside the museum if it rains.

Wolf spiders

Sometimes nature provides the best protection against the things of nature that scare us, and that goes with the poor unappreciated wolf spider. They have long legs and usually are gray, brown, black or tan with dark-brown or black body markings, especially stripes.

These athletic spiders don't spin webs; they run down their prey -- which are other spiders, including poisonous ones, and other creepy crawlies.