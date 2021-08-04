This column is a commercial success

TODAY’S WORD is panache. Example: “He entertained Palm Beach Society with great panache.”

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was bucolic. It means relating to the pleasant aspects of the countryside and country life. Though Chasity and Randy have fun in Atlanta, sometimes they miss the bucolic lifestyle they used to take for granted when they were growing up in Patrick County.

Clothes giveaway

Greater Faith Seventh-Day Adventist has clothes to share, including sizes 8 through 16, petite, large and extra-large, and some boots. You can drop by the church between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday or call 434-489-3297 to make arrangements for Saturday.

Community Day

Morning Star Holy Church will have Community Day from 8:45 to 10 Thursday morning in its parking lot on Stony Mountain Road in Axton.

Maps