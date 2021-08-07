This competition is easy to swallow

TODAY’S WORD is clamber. Example: “‘I’m just going to have to clamber over those tables,’” the old man said to himself as he prepared to get over to the other side of them. (Source: A Stroller reader who wrote the sentence after that happened to him on Friday. Then the reader added a second sentence, “So that is exactly what he did and he was glad no one was there to see him do it.”)

FRIDAY’S WORD was abjure. It means reject. Example: The defector from the Communist country abjured the nation of his birth.

‘2021 Tomato Sandwich-Off’

Stephanie and Brad Lawson had a competition at home, and their young sons, Conner and Cooper, judged.

Stephanie made a sandwich with lightly toasted bread, Duke’s mayonnaise, tomato, salt and pepper. Brad’s bread was not toasted, and his sandwich included cheese.

Each parent cut the sandwich in half, and each boy’s plate had a half of each sandwich. Although the boys asked which parent made which sandwich, the adults would not tell.

The boys took their first bites of one half, and their mother said, “Make sure you have water. Palate-cleanse” before they bit into the other half.