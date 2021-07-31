This feline story hopes for a purr-fect ending

We set out trying to trap a feral cat with an injured leg, to take him to the veterinarian for treatment.
We ended up catching an abandoned former pet cat who was pregnant.
Predictable end result?
The classic: “Free to a good home.”
This gray-and-orange, mottled cat with the blond tip on her tail used to belong to a family on the street who eventually just stopped taking care of her, neighbors in Collinsville said. She was awfully tiny to be pregnant, and as loving and affectionate as if her life depended on it.
Which, instinctively, she probably knew it did.
So not only were we dealing with one cat who needed to get spayed but also an unknown number of future kittens who would have to be kept off the street to prevent more cat overpopulation.
We turned the dining room into the kitty nursery. My daughter had a grand time setting up various options of covered and caverned cat beds, waiting for the big day.
The tiny cat seemed to become wider than she was long, but it still seemed like the kittens would never come.
One afternoon, while I was gardening in the front yard, my daughter came bursting through the front door, a wild look on her face.
“Mama!” she screamed, and I thought, finally, the kittens are here.
“I accidentally left the door open, and Blondie got away!”
Oh, no! If she had run off, the very thing we had been trying to prevent, an explosion of cats, would happen – and in our neighborhood, to boot. We would be dealing with feral cats for the rest of our lives.
Fortunately, by nightfall we had found her, up in a tree. Of course they say cats always come down, and I’ve known it to be true, but even so, we wanted her back, and quickly.
I climbed up on the highest ladder, and Blondie climbed down several branches, and we met halfway.
Back into the house she went.
The next time my daughter came running to me with a wild look in her eyes, shouting “Mama!”, my heart sank.
But then the next line was, “She had her kittens!”
They were two orange, two cream-colored colorpoints and one black.
It was with great relief I saw the two nearly white kittens: Those two would be easy to find homes for, because they are unusual. Our fight would be down to getting homes for the three other kittens plus the mother.
Naturally, my daughter begged frequently to keep one of the kittens.
“Just get that cleared with Sprinkles, first,” I would tell her with a wink, referring to her first cat who doesn’t like sharing the house with other felines.
Naturally, she wanted one of the cream-colored colorpoints.
“If we get any kitten, which we are NOT planning to, you know which one we’ll get,” I told her.
“Whichever kitten is left over, because no one else wanted it,” she said. “They’ll probably take the light ones first.”
“Probably.”
When I first took in the cat and was talking with some folks at the SPCA about the situation, they offered to take the cat and kittens. On one hand, I wanted to jump right into that safety net. On the other, I figured we would stick it out. Any cats we give the SPCA would take the place of other cats who also need homes, because the SPCA does not have infinite capabilities.
Of course, our guidelines for taking a kitten are the same as the SPCA’s: Be a responsible home, and the cat must be spayed or neutered. We got into this to help alleviate a problem, not add to it.
Having six cats in one room has been a lot to deal with. We have three regular pet cats, too, who have had occasional angry encounters with the mama cat when we’ve let her roam around the house for a break from mothering.
There are moments of great fun and delight. It has been interesting to see their distinct personalities, from the laid-back and quiet black kitten to the dark orange kitten who is always waiting at the door as soon as we open it.
There’s also a whole lot of cleaning that has to be done every day. I no longer even bother writing “cat litter” on the shopping list. Now cat litter is an automatic purchase every single time I go to the store.
It’s kitten season. Having all these cats and kittens is absolutely overwhelming. I might just crack.
However, it’s happening all over the community right now. The kittens are here. If you’ve ever thought about getting a pet, now’s the time.
If you’ve ever thought about scooping up a neighborhood cat that roams the streets to get it spayed or neutered – now’s the time for that, too.
