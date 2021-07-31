This feline story hopes for a purr-fect ending

“Just get that cleared with Sprinkles, first,” I would tell her with a wink, referring to her first cat who doesn’t like sharing the house with other felines.

Naturally, she wanted one of the cream-colored colorpoints.

“If we get any kitten, which we are NOT planning to, you know which one we’ll get,” I told her.

“Whichever kitten is left over, because no one else wanted it,” she said. “They’ll probably take the light ones first.”

“Probably.”

When I first took in the cat and was talking with some folks at the SPCA about the situation, they offered to take the cat and kittens. On one hand, I wanted to jump right into that safety net. On the other, I figured we would stick it out. Any cats we give the SPCA would take the place of other cats who also need homes, because the SPCA does not have infinite capabilities.

Of course, our guidelines for taking a kitten are the same as the SPCA’s: Be a responsible home, and the cat must be spayed or neutered. We got into this to help alleviate a problem, not add to it.