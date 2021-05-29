This is how you make memories

I did something about a week ago that I hadn’t done in nearly two years: I hugged my parents.

Some of you probably are nodding your heads. You, too, had to allow for the passage of time and potential infection while you waited your turn for normalcy to find its way out of the foxholes we had dug around ourselves.

My folks are elderly and somewhat fragile and live in a small town a few hundred miles away. We had to be protective of them, and they had to take care of themselves.

But now we are all vaccinated against COVID-19 and could gather to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Yes, that’s right: 7-0. And it felt like 70 years since I had seen them and the rest of my extended family.

For some who attended, our gap can be measured in decades, sadly. And some of them had traveled much greater distances than I to celebrate a couple whose own journey has navigated a path that was often unpaved, uneven and unfair.

A journey that never left the county in which they were raised.

My folks have been an immeasurable blessing to my two brothers and me – and to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who have followed -- but those blessings have been felt by their community as well.