This month has been just peachy

TODAY’S WORD was tousle. Example: Whenever Uncle Ed would see young Billy, he would tousle his hair in greeting.
MONDAY’S WORD was doeling. It means a young female goat. Example: Jennifer has had chickens for years, and last week she got three ducks and two doelings.
Today is ...
For any date of the year you randomly pick, some group or other has claimed it as a day of ... something. And today, Aug. 24, is:
International Strange Music Day, created by New York City and musician Patrick Grant to get people to listen to different types of music than what they’re used to.
Knife Day.
Internaut Day, honoring those who helped develop the internet.
Pluto Demoted Day, marking the day in 2006 when the solar system went through a change in classification and Pluto was demoted from a planetto a dwarf planet.
Peach Pie Day.
Vesuvius Day.
Who could complain about Peach Pie Day!
And throughout the month of August, we have been celebrating:
Anti-Frizz Month.
Happiness Happens Month.
Water Quality Month.
Peach Month.
Romance Awareness Month.
Fishing Month.
Inventors’ Month.
Catfish Month.
New library books
New this week at the Blue Ridge Regional Library, and ready to check out, are:
“Yours Cheerfully” by AJ Pearce
“Cul-De-Sac” by Joy Fielding
“Vortex: an FBI Thriller” by Catherine Coulter
“The Walnut Creek Wish” by Wanda E. Brunstetter
“When He Was Wicked: Francesca’s Story” by Julia Quinn
“Bloodless: a Pendergast Novel” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
“The Noise” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker
“Complications” by Danielle Steel
“Chasing the Boogeyman” by Richard Chizmar
“Viral” by Robin Cook
“Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke
“An Amish Flower Farm” by Mindy Steele
“It’s In His Kiss: Hyacinth’s Story” by Julia Quinn
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dance teacher and studio owner Cindy Hollingsworth has been painting and writing children’s books in recent years — including about her two beloved West Highland White Terriers, Billy and Watson.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which area stained-glass artists go by the name Five Glassy Chix, referring to their shared studio space and mutual support and friendship?
