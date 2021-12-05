This way to pay library fines rings our bell

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: cheugy. Example: Stroller, you’re being cheugy with trying to use slang at your age.
SUNDAY’S WORD was simp. From the word “simple,” “simp” refers to someone who is willing to do anything to please, but especially, men who fawn over women obsessively despite having very low chances with them. Example: He is a real simp whenever he’s around those cheerleaders, but beyond getting him to carry their stuff for them, they don’t pay him any mind.
Food drive extended
The Blue Ridge Regional Library has extended its “Food for Fines” food drive through Dec. 18. One dollar will be deducted from library fines for each can of food donated. The food will be given to the MHC Salvation Army and the Patrick County Food Bank. Up to $5 in fines can be paid for that way.
Cool gifts
When you’re out doing your Christmas shopping, don’t forget about the gift shop at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. It has all kinds of neat things people of all ages would enjoy. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. You don’t have to pay admission to the museum to go to the gift shop.
Christmas bells
The bells of the season are ringing — outside the stores where we go shopping, at the Salvation Army’s donation kettles.
We don’t have to wait until we come across one of those iconic red kettles, though, to help out. Donations can be made online at www.onlineredkettle.org/martinsville or by mail to Salvation Army, P.B. Box 551, Martinsville, Va., 24114.
The Angel Tree has wish lists of area children in need. To make Christmas brighter for one of them, call the Salvation Army at 276-638-7259. Do you remember when it was as simple as getting a list off their Christmas tree at the old mall, and going shopping right then and there, then dropping off the gifts? Now it requires a bit more planning on our part—but aren’t children worth it?
Today’s chuckle
- Where do reindeer go for coffee? Star-bucks.
- What do Santa’s helpers learn in school? The alpha-bet.
- What do you call an ill-mannered reindeer? Rude-olph.
- What happened to the elf who stole a calendar? He got 12 months.
- What is Santa’s dog’s name? Santa Paws.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A 1920s poster called “If You Must Do It Show This To Your Barber” has a dozen bobbed hairstyles illustrated and named: shingle, or Ina Claire bob; boyish bob; Marcel, or water waves; horizontal tapered bob; French side part bob; horizontal clubbed bob; flapper bob; permanently waved bob; girlish bob; French center part bob; Dutch cut; and center cut bob. Who knew there were so many?
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Though the 1920s bob came in many variations, they all boiled down to being one of two main styles. What were they?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.