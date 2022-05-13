Three lives lost and all on the same day

My friend who lived across the street was two or three grades ahead of me and one day he came home with a cornet and plans to play in the band.

Excited for him, I waited impatiently for the next two or three years before I came home with a cornet of my own and a seat in the fifth grade band at Joseph Martin Elementary School.

By eighth or ninth grade, the cornet was traded in for a trumpet, and by the time I was at Martinsville High School I played the trumpet in the concert and marching bands and the keyboards in the stage band, and I sang in the choir.

I wasn't the best musician among those I performed with, but I had the respect of Robert "Bob" McMillan or "Mr. Mac" as we all called him, and he had my utmost admiration.

Mr. Mac was the band director, but he was much more than that. He instilled in his students a purpose, an ethic and a place among ourselves that gave us understanding of each other and a maturity in our ways that set us apart from the other students outside the band.

When I graduated and left for college, the first time I got to come back home to visit was the day of the Christmas parade uptown. I found the band and walked the route with them. I didn't think I would ever grow past being a member.

I remember we had a band one year and had booked a few Christmas shows and Mr. Mac was at one of them.

I was playing bass and he was watching the show right when it came to my solo.

"Play it hot, Bill," said Mr. Mac.

Anyone who knew Mr. Mac knows he didn't pass along recognition very often, but when he did it was a treasure to be the recipient of it.

Mr. Mac passed away Tuesday, and I know there are many thousands of students who were profoundly affected by him and are joining his wife and two children in mourning his loss.

After I finished college and came back home I got a job at a radio station and met Troy Spencer who was one of the most consummate professionals I've ever known.

Troy was kind, understanding and genuinely interested in people. When he asked you how you were doing, he really wanted to know. There are not many people around like that today.

Troy was a radio engineer by trade, and my time in broadcasting gave us reason to compare notes on many occasions.

He was a good friend and also passed away on Tuesday.

One of my fondest memories in my career was the year I managed the radio station and cable access station in Stuart. It was different from anywhere else I've ever been - not because of the station, but because of the people.

I imagine it's probably not too different today, but 25 years ago you just felt like everybody was family. For sure everyone waved at everybody who drove by.

On Friday nights during football season everyone came out to the home games. It didn't matter if you had a child in school or not, it was a community event and that was that.

What impressed me most was the established play-by-play announcer on our radio and television broadcast, Judge Frank Greenwalt.

I've never worked with a judge who served as the talent for a live, weekly broadcast before or since, and he was really good at it, too.

I don't know it for sure, but I was told by several people that Judge Greenwalt was known for inviting the football team over to his house for pizza after the game and everyone would huddle up around the television and watch the replay of the game.

Judge Jess Frank Greenwalt Jr. also passed away on Tuesday, and to his wife, Bonnie, I am very sorry for your loss.

Three fine men all passed away on the same day. I am blessed to have been influenced by these men, and am grateful for the time I got to share with them.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.