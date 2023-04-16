I grew up in a factory town where the manufacturing of sweatshirts and wood furniture abounded.

There was truth to the rumor at the time that a person dissatisfied with their current employment situation could quit work that morning and be back at work for a different employer that afternoon.

I was a reporter in the same town that covered a Washington politician who visited us with comforting words about new free trade agreements that would have little to no effect on us.

That’s when I grasped the true understanding of why politicians are generally held in contempt of the public-at-large.

Our factories closed and crumbled under the weight of common greed among stockholders and businessmen who had discovered they could put many more people on a production line for far less money in a foreign country than a single American working here at home.

I have been supportive, but always concerned, about businesses built on the strength of government handouts and grant money, and a popular business model that does little other than pass money around without much to show for it.

If it puts people to work and allows them to provide, then more power to them, but I worry how long these businesses can continue without a lasting foundation.

To say I was pleasantly surprised would be an understatement when I read a Wall Street Journal article over the weekend titled “America is back in the factory business.” The first sentence of the story stated that in the last year “few things were produced at a more furious pace than factories themselves.”

I bustled through the article to find out what has changed and learned that COVID was a primary instigator in this promising turnaround.

Pandemic-driven shortages and delays have caused manufacturers to rethink their far-flung supply chains, said Chris Snyder, an industrial analyst for UBS. Among the changes close to home include toy maker Lego, who makes most of its product in Mexico and is building a plant near Richmond.

Bicycle maker Kent International had been producing its product in China and now they do it in Manning, South Carolina.

And Black and Decker is bringing back its operations from China and Mexico to its new plant in Charlotte, North Carolina, the article stated.

With technology today, the low-wage worker in cheaper countries is being replaced with the no-wage robot under the supervision of an American with decent pay and benefits here at home.

Then there is the economy and speed of distribution.

When free trade agreements were in vogue, the cost of transportation was cheap. Once the supply chain was rolling, it didn’t matter much to the bottom line where the finished product was shipped from or where it was going.

Those times have changed.

In 1928 the cost of a first class postage stamp was two cents; by 1958 it had doubled to four cents; in 1971 it doubled again to eight cents; in 1981 it was 20 cents and by 2007 it was 41 cents.

The cost of a postage stamp has risen 16 times since 2007 and as of Jan. 22 this year, it costs 63 cents to send a letter.

The cost of sending socks, shirts and end tables across the ocean has increased as well, and businesses have learned the American public has no patience for anything anymore. They want it now.

The closer the manufacturing plant is to the point of sale, the cheaper it is to ship, the sooner it gets to the customer and the more control the company has in meeting the demand with the supply.

Perhaps, more than anything today, we should be concerned about our country’s massive trade imbalance with China. Although Virginia’s $6.5 billion import industry pales in comparison with California at $130 billion, both states claim China as the top country where products come from, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics put China’s trade surplus with the U.S. at over $40 billion per month. Such a rapid transfer of wealth should be concerning to us all.