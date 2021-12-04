'Tis the season for cake and Christmas lights, but not snowmen -- quite yet.

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang (if you’re getting a little tired of the theme by now, don’t worry, so are we; we should be getting close to the end ... shouldn’t we?): simp. Example: He is a real simp whenever he’s around those cheerleaders, but beyond getting him to carry their stuff for them, they don’t pay him any mind.
FRIDAY’S WORD was sauce. It can be used as a noun or adjective meaning awesome or greatness. Example: He’s got that sauce.
Fancy Black Walnut Cake
Dillard Norman said he carries around copies of this cake recipe and gives it to ladies he figures would enjoy it, especially around Christmas:
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
5 eggs, separated
1 cup buttermilk
1 tsp. baking soda
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 cups chopped black walnuts
1 to 3 ounces flaked coconut
1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
Cream butter and shortening. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy and sugar is dissolved. Add egg yolks and
beat well.
Combine buttermilk and soda, stirring until the soda is dissolved.
Add flour to creamed mixture alternatively with buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour, Add vanilla, black walnuts and coconut; stir thoroughly.
Beat egg whites with cream of tartar until soft peaks form, then fold into batter.
Pour batter into three greased and floured 9” pans. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes until done.
Ice with frosting, which you make by creaming 8 oz. soft cream cheese, 1 stick soft butter, 1 tsp. vanilla and 4 cups powdered sugar.
Christmas lights
Let’s keep a running list of the great Christmas decorations and lights worth driving out to look at. Send your tips to the Stroller either by email or a phone message to the contact information listed below.
Additionally, the Bulletin will keep tabs and photograph as many as possible. Please feel free to share your favorite Christmas sights by emailing pictures to info@martinsvillebulletin.com for publication.
While we’re at it, let’s not forget about snowmen — which have been the furthest things from our minds these recent lovely days. However, when snow hits, be sure to share pictures of our snowmen and other creations by sending them to the Bulletin.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When women started cutting off their long hair to create the bob hairstyles in the 1920s, they had to go to men’s barbershops to get a styled cut, because hair-cutting salons didn’t much exist for women back then. Imagine the men’s surprise when their space was invaded.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A poster called “If You Must Do It Show This To Your Barber,” with no fewer than a dozen bobbed hairstyles illustrated and named: Shingle, or Ina Claire bob; boyish bob; Marcel, or water waves shingle ... how many more can you name?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
