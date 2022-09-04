To pause or not to pause

There is a good chance you are saying the Pledge of Allegiance wrong and it’s time for all good citizens, regardless of political persuasion, to promise loyalty to the United States correctly.

To illustrate our lesson today, I would like to take you back to 1978 when I was a student in Ms. Powell’s history class at Martinsville High School.

All of Ms. Powell’s classes began with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Everyone stood, hand over heart and facing the flag.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Ms. Powell taught us that the original pledge was written in 1892 and it wasn’t until 1954 when President Eisenhower, in response to the Communist threat of the times, encouraged Congress to add the words “under God.”

Added it was, but never has there been a comma between “one nation” and “under God.” Yet, when it is said, the majority of those pledging allegiance will take a healthy pause as if the comma was there.

Once Ms. Powell had everyone in the class saying “one nation under God” in one fell swoop, we were ready for primetime.

At every assembly in the auditorium, when the entire student body was present, the event began with the Pledge of Allegiance. All of Ms. Powell’s students, past and present, would punch out the correct version without a pause, throwing off those who did and creating a disjointed finish to the recitation.

With each passing assembly, more converts of correctness would join in and by the end of the school year, every child in that auditorium pledged allegiance like it meant something and did so correctly and with confidence. I still get goose bumps thinking about it.

As a reporter for the Bulletin I cover Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

Before the meetings of each governing body, the Pledge of Allegiance is recited and as you might expect, most people say it incorrectly.

Sadly, when I cover Martinsville School Board meetings they recite the Pledge with an incorrect pause too. Ms. Powell would not have stood for it.

Out of respect to Ms. Powell, and in my own effort to do things correctly to the best of my ability, I forge ahead in these meetings punching out “one nation Under God” with no pause and finishing up slightly before everyone else.

But here’s the thing... lately I’ve noticed a few converts. We now have a contingent of people at these meetings who understand where the commas are and where they are not.

To all the educators and my friends in local government, I encourage you to apply the lesson taught to several generations of Martinsville High School graduates many years ago and recite the Pledge of Allegiance like you mean it, with confidence and correctly.

According to UShistory.org:

The Pledge of Allegiance was written in August 1892 by the socialist minister Francis Bellamy (1855-1931). It was originally published in The Youth’s Companion on September 8, 1892. Bellamy had hoped that the pledge would be used by citizens in any country.

In its original form it read:

“I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

In 1923, the words, “the Flag of the United States of America” were added. At this time it read:

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

In 1954, in response to the Communist threat of the times, President Eisenhower encouraged Congress to add the words “under God,” creating the 31-word pledge we say today.