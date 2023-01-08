To serve or not to serve

It’s simple: if you are unwilling to perform the responsibilities of your job, then have the decency to step away and let someone else do it. The space you take has been loaned to you. You do not own it.

First of all, we should all be aware there is a difference between an official who is elected and one who is appointed. Apparently someone at City Hall is clueless of this important difference.

A post on Martinsville’s official Facebook page informed the public that the two new council members would be “appointed” to their positions at an organizational meeting this week.

It might sound petty to point out something like that, but if this simple understanding is lacking, then fundamentally we have a problem.

The city’s charter and state laws aside, the National League of Cities generally states the job of a council member is to be “responsible for and responsive to the citizens who elected them.”

Below this general statement, there are 16 specific functions of a council member listed that may be summarized as accepting the responsibility of running the affairs of the city and seeing to it that it is done.

Granted, many of the responsibilities are delegated to people who are employed by the city, such as the city manager or city attorney.

These employees answer to City Council, and City Council answers to you.

Whether you are an employee who was hired or a council member who was elected, if you have a problem or issue with performing the functions of your job, then you leave.

You can quit, you can resign, you can ask to be terminated; call it anything you wish, but an honorable person steps aside if they find themselves conflicted over the task for which they are responsible.

That brings me to Eric Monday, Martinsville’s former city attorney and assistant city manager.

Regardless of your personal feelings about the man, whether you agreed with his positions on matters of the city or with his methods and means that were often presented with an air of arrogance that puts one ill at ease, Monday suited up every day and did his job.

And when the tide on Council changed with the election of two new members, Monday’s efforts, mostly pertaining to reversion, put him squarely in a conflicted position, so he left.

Granted, his leaving was another of a long list of seemingly clandestine pre-determined actions by a secret city council that does things without explaining it to the public.

For some unknown reason, Monday requested that Council terminate his contract and they obliged. We can all surmise there was a reason for this bizarre method of walking away, but no one at City Hall seems to think the public deserves to know why.

And so Monday left and that was that.

Now we turn to Chad Martin, an elected council member.

I’m not exactly sure what Council Member Kathy Lawson said at the beginning of the organizational meeting, but I, and several others in the room that I’ve since talked with, understood her to mean that Martin was running late to the show and wished to relay through her that everyone should proceed without him.

During the middle of the meeting, Martin was seen peeking from behind a door and later he admitted in a live television interview to hiding in the back because he “didn’t want to be a part of that mess.”

Martin came out of hiding after the meeting was adjourned and stood for photographs, but he explained in the television interview that he didn’t want it on record that he had voted against the nominations for mayor or vice mayor.

Most of the time a council member will abstain from voting if they wish not to have their vote counted. Usually an abstention comes with a legitimate reason, such as a conflict of interest.

But in over 40 years of covering meetings like this, I have never witnessed an elected official hiding out back in order to avoid voting for matters of city business.

Maybe Martin should seriously consider stepping away too if he finds himself so conflicted he can no longer do his job.

Hope for the best, but expect the worst I can't help but have a concern about how easy it is for people to overhire and overpay employees during the good times and then cut jobs and bonuses when things go south.