When the pandemic was at its peak I was amazed at how quickly those associated with government got their vaccinations while I waited.

Remember when a person who didn’t have a job that necessitated going out, he or she was supposed to stay at home to prevent getting Covid? Well my occupation as a reporter qualified me to take the risk and leave the confines of home. But it didn’t put me any closer to anyone else on the list for getting a shot.

Finally the day came and I drove to a community center in Franklin County to get the first of the two required Moderna vaccinations. A couple of weeks later I went back and got the second shot.

When the time came to get the booster, I got that and when my doctor told me it would be a good idea to get a second booster because of a possible low-immune system, I got the fourth shot.

Each time I got a shot I felt poorly that evening and part of the next morning and then it was over. No big deal. So time passes.

In November I went for a regular physical and the doctor told me I was due a flu shot and it was time for another Covid shot. I got the flu shot that day and she told me to wait a couple of weeks before I got the Covid shot.

During those two weeks I got Covid.

It was a mild case, probably because of the four vaccinations I had already had, and I was mostly back to normal after a couple of weeks except I couldn’t smell anything. My sense of smell still hasn’t returned to normal.

So I get a notice from my doctor’s office that says I got my flu shot and my colonoscopy, but according to their records I still hadn’t gotten the newest Covid vaccination, so I went online and scheduled it for Thursday.

Instead of getting the shot early in the morning like I had the others, I got this one around noon, thinking the effect wouldn’t kick in until I had gone to bed and I would manage to sleep the ill-affects of this one off without hardly noticing it.

Instead, I felt sick as soon almost as soon as I walked out of the door. I went back to work, went to the clerk’s office and researched a case, covered a hearing in court later that afternoon, and by the time I got home I was too sick to eat, talk, stand up or sit down. I felt awful.

Look up the common side-effects of the Moderna bivalent booster and I had every one of them, and not in a mild way.

After 12 hours in the bed, I managed to work Friday at home. I would write for awhile and then lay down, back up and write a bit, and then back down. By 7 p.m. I was done, had nothing to eat the whole day and slept another 12 hours.

Finally, on Saturday I began to feel a little better. I even ate breakfast, but it didn’t sit too well. When I took my shower I was all spotty-red on my chest, neck and upper back. I get that way sometimes when I’ve had a fever for a fair period of time.

This last time makes me wonder if, four shots in and getting Covid, a fifth vaccination was worth the suffering it caused.

After all, you can’t die from Covid if you don’t catch it. And when I look back at the court case I covered that afternoon, the judge wore a mask and still had plexiglass shielding her from the wicked virus that causes all of this.

While some might be thinking it’s time for her to return to normal, I’m thinking she may be the one with the best idea after all.