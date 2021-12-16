Tom and Jerry is more than just a cartoon duo

TODAY’S WORD is callow. Example: Tiffany took the callow new sorority sisters under her wing.

THURSDAY’S WORD was hot toddy. It means a mixed drink made of liquor and hot water with honey or sugar and spices. Example: Aunt Tess and Uncle Gerald always serve hot toddies on Christmas Eve.

Tom and Jerry

A Tom and Jerry is a cross between hot toddy and eggnog. It was popular in the U.S. in the middle 1800s and a favorite of President Warren G. Harding.

Food and Wine magazine gives this recipe for it:

First, make Tom & Jerry Batter by beating 3 large egg whites with 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar until soft peaks form. In another bowl, beat 3 egg yolks with 1/2 ounce aged rum. Gradually beat in 1 cup superfine sugar, 1/8 teaspoon each of cinnamon, mace and allspice, and a pinch of ground cloves. Gently fold in the beaten egg whites. The batter can be refrigerated overnight. Makes 20 ounces.

Next, for the drinks, mix 8 ounces Tom & Jerry batter, 4 ounces each of cognac and aged rum and 8 ounces hot whole milk. Pour into glasses and sprinkle freshly grated nutmeg.

The duo Tom and Jerry were created in 1820s in a play by William Moncrieff, which Moncrieff had adapted from a story by Pierce Egan called “Life in London, or Days and Nights of Jerry Hawthorne and His Elegant Friend Corinthian Tom.” Some say the drink by that name was created by the playwright and sold at the performances.

In the 1940s opaque milk glass punchbowl sets with “Tom and Jerry” written on them, usually in red or green in Old English font, were popular.

The Hanna-Barbera animated cat and mouse characters of those names were created in 1940.

As far as all this booze we’ve been talking about lately in this column goes, the Stroller apologizes. It all springs from the eggnog theme rather than the liquor theme, but we’ve noticed a trend here.

Christmas meals

Folks are still talking about their traditional Christmas meals.

Cathy Carter’s is crown roast, though that’s expensive. She nearly gave up on it when it would have cost $125 this year, but she got lucky and just ordered 4 pounds for $10 a pound: “Back on!” she said. She’ll start Christmas morning with eggs Benedict and mimosas.

Cecil Robbins’ family enjoys a main dinner of ham, turkey, stuffing, scalloped oysters and “too many sides to name.” He doesn’t remember having alcohol, “though I do like homemade eggnog.”

When Jeff Adam’s family was alive, they’d have lobsters and ham. Now, with his “adopted family” (neighbors), it’s prime rib and ham.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1910s, the flat cap (similar to a beret) was the main hat for working-class men and worn by middle and upper class men at sporting events or on casual days.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was a purpose of the monocle in the 1910s?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.