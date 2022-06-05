Top Gun: Bill "Impossible Mission" Wyatt

In a recent column I shared with you the intimate story of my failed professional baseball career and now I’m about to do it again, but this time the stakes were high, the emotion was higher and the job was behind the yoke of an aircraft at 40,000 feet flying at 1,300 miles per hour.

I was 26 years old, fresh out of the Rives Theater where I had just seen the movie “Top Gun,” and not the first person to walk in an Armed Forces recruiting station after that movie and said I wanted to be a fighter pilot. There were many reports at the time that said Navy recruiting spiked 300 percent after that movie came out in 1986.

I signed a conditional commitment that basically said if they accepted me, I couldn’t change my mind, but if they didn’t, then I could accept their best offer or decline.

Within a few days I was in Richmond going through the routine physical all military recruits share. Then I was given the “special tests” that determined if I had the specific requirements necessary of a pilot.

I did well, or so I was told, but the glaring problem the local recruiter dare not notice was my eyesight. Not nearly as blind as I am today, I was still off the mark to qualify to train to fly.

Nowadays laser eye surgery would have been a quick cure, but it was a fairly new procedure back then and the eye surgeon told me the success rate, unlike today’s 95 percent, was about 60 percent.

“So what happens if the surgery fails?” I asked the doc. “You could be legally blind,” he answered.

Man, something about that really bothered me. The idea of going down in flames to eternal glory I could live with, but being blind from a botched eye surgery and then not even getting the chance to live my dream was too much.

“We can offer you the navigator’s program,” the recruiter said after the tests in Richmond were evaluated and my consultation with the eye surgeon had reached its conclusion.

“Navigator! You mean like Goose in the movie ‘Top Gun?’” I asked. “Well he was a radar intercept officer, technically, but yeah, something like that,” the recruiter said.

“But he died!” I said. “When Maverick lost control of the plane and they had to eject, Goose hit his head on the canopy and died!”

“Well, that was the movie,” the recruiter said, but he admitted it was taken from a real-life incident that occurred almost exactly like it did in the movie.

“I never made a good backseat driver,” I said. “I just don’t think I can do it.”

And that was it. My career as a fighter pilot was over without so much as a taxi down the runway.

A few years later I passed the ground school class through Patrick & Henry Community College at the Blue Ridge Airport in Spencer and got about 20 hours in the air before I ran out of money.

One of the things on my bucket list is to go back and finish getting my pilot’s license just so I can brag that I really did earn my wings.

So a few days ago I went to see the new movie: “Top Gun: Maverick.”

When I left the theater I started thinking about how laser eye surgery is not the risk it once was, and if I could lose about 40 pounds, with the recruiting problems they say they’re having these days, wonder what the chances would be they might give an old guy like me a chance this time?

I stopped by the store on the way home and got a BC powder and a Diet Coke. All that high-flying acrobatic maneuvers in the movie had given me a headache. Something kept telling me I’ll bet the seat in that jet wouldn’t agree with my bad back either.

Maybe I’ll just rent the original movie and watch it again and we’ll leave it at that.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.