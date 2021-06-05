Tornadic terms and a Summerwind

TODAY’S PHRASE is root bound. Example: If the coleus is root bound, be sure to pick at it the roots a bit before planting it.
FRIDAY’S WORD was scion. It means a descendant of a notable family. Example: Wherever the scion of the furniture empire went on the college campus, he was surrounded by ambitious young ladies and beer-guzzling party guys.
Firefighters class
If you've had in mind to become a firefighter, now is your chance. The next Firefighter 1 class, which is where it all begins, will start on July 19. To take the class, first get affiliated with an agency (such as your local fire department) which will supply gear and SCBA. To register, go to vafire.csod.com. The class is sponsored by Henry County Public Safety.
Anniversary
Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 50th year of service to the community. It was established in 1971.
What's the difference?
A Tornado Emergency, an exceedingly rare situation, means a violent tornado has been confirmed and is a threat to human life and catastrophic damage.
A Tornado Warning means weather radar has spotted a tornado or signs of a tornado, so a tornado is occurring or expected soon. It requires taking action, because danger to life and property is imminent.
A Tornado Watch means the weather conditions are the type that could lead to tornadoes and severe storms, so people should pay attention: Scope out the nearest safe locations, and be prepared to act quickly if a warning is issued.
Summerwind
With the winding-down of the pandemic, festivals and other classic forms of summer entertainment are returning. A first for this area also is the first of its kind for its host: The Summerwind Fair on Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Center. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will feature vendors, food trucks and classic cars.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Only about half of the 3,140 counties and county-equivalents in the U.S. -- 1,408 of them -- have unique names. The other 1,732 counties have one of the 429 most common county names.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many counties does Virginia have?
