Tornadic terms and a Summerwind

TODAY’S PHRASE is root bound. Example: If the coleus is root bound, be sure to pick at it the roots a bit before planting it.

FRIDAY’S WORD was scion. It means a descendant of a notable family. Example: Wherever the scion of the furniture empire went on the college campus, he was surrounded by ambitious young ladies and beer-guzzling party guys.

Firefighters class

If you've had in mind to become a firefighter, now is your chance. The next Firefighter 1 class, which is where it all begins, will start on July 19. To take the class, first get affiliated with an agency (such as your local fire department) which will supply gear and SCBA. To register, go to vafire.csod.com. The class is sponsored by Henry County Public Safety.

Anniversary

Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 50th year of service to the community. It was established in 1971.

What's the difference?

A Tornado Emergency, an exceedingly rare situation, means a violent tornado has been confirmed and is a threat to human life and catastrophic damage.