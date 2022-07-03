Tractor trailers on residential streets is just crazy

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting I had pleasure of meeting briefly one of Martinsville’s newer residents, Mr. Michael Sanguedolce.

Mr. Sanguedolce spoke so eloquently and articulately before City Council that council members broke away from their formal manner and complimented this man who approached them in a way so impressive it demanded immediate accolades.

Mr. Sanguedolce at first repeated his name at the request of several council members and told them what his name meant. Your fair reporter, fastly becoming part of the senior community, has contracted a bit of hearing loss. I’m told my 40 plus years of wearing headphones in a radio studio has something to do with it.

Anyway, I couldn’t hear what Mr. Sanguedolce said his name meant, but I did hear him say it meant “sweet” something. So I googled it and “Sweet blood” is what came back.

An extended definition says it means: “A very spiritual person who often relies on intuition for decision making.”

Michael Sanguedolce was the epitome of that definition Tuesday night.

Just over four years ago he bought a beautiful home next to the Masonic Lodge on Starling Avenue. He said he loves the area and has fallen in love with Martinsville and us.

But he is distressed by a problem we’ve had for ages that has gathered complaints from my personal recollection of nearly 25 years and until Tuesday night never gained any traction with Council.

“I’m here to talk about the truck traffic on Church and Starling,” said Sanguedolce. “Large tractor trailers. They encounter one-lane traffic, tight turns and oncoming traffic.”

Sanguedolce said areas scarred with tire marks prove his case.

“This is an extreme hazard for pedestrians,” he said. “In order to make turns, they have to cross the yellow line. I would like to see truck traffic eliminated on Church from Fairy Street to Memorial Boulevard. I think this would only help the neighborhood.”

I live less than a mile from Mr. Sanguedolce and Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles got a thumbs up from me when she added that during her time as a council member, she has heard the complaints of tractor trailers that travel the narrow street of Rives Road and use a portion of Mulberry to reach Starling and Church Streets.

My mind wandered to a time in the late 90’s, as best I can remember, when Council considered widening the intersection of Rives and Mulberry to accommodate that “truck traffic.” It would have involved taking half my front yard.

I argued vehemently against it and many of the Rives Road residents presented a petition at the time asking the tractor trailers be banned from their narrow little residential street.

Council finally gave up on the idea of widening the intersection, but ignored the request of the residents to disallow tractor trailers on their streets.

Today we have foot races and rental scooters will soon be seen with riders scooting around town. It’s a different time. As a resident who walks my dog along Church and Starling everyday I found encouragement with Mr. Sanguedolce’s comments.

As Council Member Tammy Pearson said to Mr. Sanguedolce: “You have a valid point. We’re trying to make this area more pedestrian friendly.”

I’m thankful we have a city council that is of a different mindset than the one almost 25 years ago.

As one city resident, I join Mr. Sanguedolce in supporting his efforts and encourage our Council to see that his request results in a change.

Banning tractor trailers from residential streets is just common sense. It’s not that much of a stretch to ask them to keep the 18-wheelers on the highway where they belong.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

