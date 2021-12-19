Traditional Christmas meals start with Richard's Dinner

TODAY’S WORD is gasconade. Example: One could hardly stand to be around Phillip after he got back from his semester of studies in Europe for all his gasconading.

SUNDAY’S WORD was cozen. It means to deceive, win over, or induce to do something by artful coaxing and wheedling or shrewd trickery. Example: Destinee cozened Phillip into buying her expensive jewelry for Christmas.

Christmas dinners

We’ve been sharing family traditions on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals. We’ll start our list today with a major Christmas meal: Richard’s Dinner.

Richard’s Dinner is an annual event to serve Christmas dinners in the MHC area on Christmas Day. The meals are prepared at First Baptist Church on Starling Avenue. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals, put meals together, cook the day before and the day of, and clean up afterward. There is a new phone number to order a meal: 276-224-5604. The previous number is no longer operational. If you want to volunteer, call 276-732-3422, and if you want to donate, send your donation to the Grace Network and mark it for Richard’s Dinner at P.O. Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24112. Attention cooks: Homemade cakes and pies are especially appreciated, and they run out quick, so why not send along one or two of yours?

Daniel Martinez’s girlfriend, Christina Alanis, showed a picture of the “pierna de puerco”—leg of pork- he cooks. It’s a roast covered in colorful arrangements of layers of pineapple slices and pepper slices held in place with toothpicks speared with maraschino cherries. Onions, peppers and carrots surround it in the roasting pan.

Betty J. Kanipe has baked turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, English peas and rolls. It’s just like the Thanksgiving dinner, though that one features pie and ice cream; this one, it will be cake for dessert.

Johnna Oakes’ late mother-in-law made lasagna and potato salad for Christmas dinner since 1939.

Walter Sheppard will find out what’s for dinner when he arrives ... “For many years it was a family gathering on Christmas Eve at my house. As the family expanded it got to be too much, so now it is Christmas morning breakfast with our daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren at their house.”

And for David Kipfinger? “Whatever’s on the table.”

Christmas lights

Please send the Bulletin your suggestions of great Christmas lights to look at in the area, and we’ll put together a list of them in the Stroller.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Between the 1820s and the 1910s, collars and cuffs were separate items from men’s shirts. They were the only parts that would show beneath a coat, and they were heavily starched, so being able to detach them from shirts saved a lot of trouble in laundry.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the point of fishtail-back trousers common in the 1910s?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.