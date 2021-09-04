True art is more than just something pretty

Art is not supposed to be just something pretty on your wall. It grabs at you, and it means something, even if that feeling is disturbing.

I realized that if I didn’t get “Lament” now, based on how she was torturing me during those days of auction bidding, she just may haunt me forever.

I threw my hat back into the ring. I bid, and I bid on “Lament,” past the point it was a splurge and into the category of spending that would cause me trouble.

The reason I won her probably was because she was too sad for other people to look at on their walls, so they didn’t fight as hard for her as they did for the happier paintings that went for more than twice as much.

Now she lives with me. Originally I had planned to hang her in an out-of-the way spot in the bedroom, around the corner from the fireplace in the recess leading to the closet. That way her sorrow wouldn’t disturb the serenity of the room all the time, but I would know she was there. I could avoid looking at her, or look at her on purpose, as the mood struck.

However, a place of honor, in full view, has been made for her. She's resting gently there now, and soon will be properly framed.