True art is more than just something pretty

Why would anyone get in a bidding war for something that brings you down and causes ache in your soul?
But I did, and after days of soul-wrenching back-and-forth, I was the proud winner of “Lament.”
“Lament” is the first Rupe (Scott Dalton) painting I’ve owned. His work has caught my attention since the first time I saw it more than a decade ago at Piedmont Arts in an Expressions exhibit. His paintings, done by airbrush, can be so real you would swear they must be photographs but often with such whimsy or exaggeration you know they’re not.
The subjects are old folks on weather-worn porches, or musicians, or sports. For years I’ve daydreamed about getting one of his old-people-on-porches, drawn by the laidback and tired ease of the old folk wrapped in their stories and their rest, in rural scenes I remember from my youth but that are disappearing from today's landscape.
When the opportunity arose for me to get a Rupe original in an online auction, there was an old-folks-on-porch option or two. However, what arrested me was an image from Rupe I’ve never seen.
She was a woman at first I thought of as old, until later I realized she’s probably around my age. Dressed properly and with a hat, she’s at the end of a pew in a church full of people.
Her face is bowed, and a look of soul-wrenching grief is on her face.
The painting both called to me and disturbed me.
Deep in my bones, I knew I had to have it. However, where would I put it?
I’ve had my years of grief and heartache and sorrow, but I’m not in them now -- although in the ebb and flow of life they promise to return.
But now, in my happy years, would it do me any good to be reminded of the sorrow that lurks in waiting for us all at some time or another?
But I had to have this painting.
But why bring bad luck into the house?
I compared that painting to another couple of possibilities, those of the original theme of old folks on porches I had been daydreaming of owning for years. Why, when I'm finally taking the plunge to get a Rupe original, would it not be what I've been coveting for all these years?
The woman on the church pew bothered me. If I hung her on my wall, her sorrow would poison the air around us. I could hang up the old folks instead and be cheered by their company. They look like they could have been sitting out on the porch of my 100-year-old house or in front of Leatherwood Grocery on up the road.
I abandoned “Lament” and began bidding on another, more cheerful painting.
However, “Lament” continued to haunt me. Her stalking my mind made me realize she was the only one for me.
Art is not supposed to be just something pretty on your wall. It grabs at you, and it means something, even if that feeling is disturbing.
I realized that if I didn’t get “Lament” now, based on how she was torturing me during those days of auction bidding, she just may haunt me forever.
I threw my hat back into the ring. I bid, and I bid on “Lament,” past the point it was a splurge and into the category of spending that would cause me trouble.
The reason I won her probably was because she was too sad for other people to look at on their walls, so they didn’t fight as hard for her as they did for the happier paintings that went for more than twice as much.
Now she lives with me. Originally I had planned to hang her in an out-of-the way spot in the bedroom, around the corner from the fireplace in the recess leading to the closet. That way her sorrow wouldn’t disturb the serenity of the room all the time, but I would know she was there. I could avoid looking at her, or look at her on purpose, as the mood struck.
However, a place of honor, in full view, has been made for her. She's resting gently there now, and soon will be properly framed.
I hold the woman in the painting up in spirit. She is not alone in her lamentation, but loved and honored.