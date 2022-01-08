Try these new-fangled ways of staying comfortable during a power outage

A generator is no longer the be-all and end-all of getting power during an outage. There are now all sorts of ways you can have light, use electronic devices and keep warm when the power goes out.

This column will not be helpful to folks who understand technology or are good at survivalist skills, except for maybe an eye roll and a good laugh. This is for people like me, who may not be aware of certain things that exist now that make life much easier when there’s no electricity.

In fact, I’m so ignorant that I don’t even understand these things well enough to explain them properly, but at least that means my explanations won’t go over anyone’s head. And this list is certainly not comprehensive – there’s no telling what modern wonders of the world I still haven’t heard of. It’s just a list of things I’ve discovered recently that may come in handy for you, too.

Did you know there are lamps now that you can power up using the same kind of cord that’s used for a phone? You power it up for a while, and after you unplug it, it still gives you light for hours.

I didn’t even know they existed, when I came across one in Lidl in Danville for about $15 in the summer. It is so useful that I’m now sorry I didn’t buy more. I bought another rechargeable lamp off the internet.

Recently I saw a social media post from Mary Clark Dalton, who bought powerless lightbulbs. They stay in the lamp all the time, and whenever the power goes out, they still work for several hours.

You can get chargers that range from a $10 battery pack that will charge your phone for a couple of hours or a lot more for an Uninterruptible Power Source (UPS) you can plug all kinds of things into. All you do is plug a battery pack or UPS into an outlet before the power goes out, to get it charged and ready for action.

Since I looked up UPS’s on the internet but didn’t understand a thing I was looking at, I asked a company IT man to pick out for me exactly what I need to power my phone, computer and internet so I could still work even if the power was out and I was snowed in at home. He recommended a UPS that cost about $220.

It had to be plugged in for 8 hours before it was ready to use the first time, after which it would provide 1,500 volts of power, enough to use the electronics for several hours. It has 12 outlets for regular plugs and two USB charge ports.

And of course, there are much cheaper UPS’s that still charge a variety of electronics, and I’m sure much more expensive ones, too, that do even more.

If your power is out for more than a day or two, hopefully you’ll be able to get out of your driveway to charge those things up at someone else’s house. That’s when parking the car at the edge of the driveway, by the road, is important.

Of course, you can’t have too much fun if you’re cold.

The classic round kerosene heater you can store away, then bring out when you need it, costs about $110 to $180. Because the results of confusing kerosene with gasoline are disastrous, make sure to store gasoline in the traditional red gas cans and kerosene in a blue can. It’s becoming harder and harder to find a kerosene pump at gas stations these days, but most of the big stores now sell jugs of kerosene.

I learned a lot about health and emergencies when I used to translate at a hospital ER. One of the biggest and scariest lessons was about kerosene heaters.

Often, sick or nearly unconscious people would be brought into the ER late at night. They had been breathing in the fumes of kerosene heaters. I translated over and over again the doctor’s warnings: Any time you use a kerosene heater, leave a window open so fresh air can come in and the poisonous gasses can go out. They include carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.

Anyone using kerosene or a propane heater should have a carbon monoxide detector, which costs about $50.

A portable propane space heater can cost around $100 to $150. A standard 20-lb. propane tank will give between 9 and 15 hours of heat. A tank costs about $50, and it costs about $15 to $20 to fill it.

A propane wall heater can cost around $200. My father gave me one, and last month I got propane tanks installed and filled. That cost $475. My plan was to use them only in power outages but we loved the warmth so much we used the heater every evening and weekend all of last month until the tanks almost ran out – right before the storm! That was about $170 worth of propane.

Propane heaters come in vented (keep the window open) and vent-free.

Of course, with all these conveniences, it means a snow day isn’t what it used to be. Now instead of building snowmen all day, we can work and do school work.

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 or holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.

