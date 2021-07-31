Try this theory: Our world of Awful Humans

I was chatting the other day with a friend who is a reporter for a large news organization in another state and who is assigned to cover the top echelon of government and politics.
She recounted a rather stupid statement made by a very powerful person who did what so many these days find a way to do: He uttered ridiculous verbiage that in its essence undermined his calling in life to represent the best interests of the people who look to him for guidance.
This dimwit diatribe came not because he is unintelligent or diffident. He simply elected to take the other side of a debate that really has no other side and shouldn’t be a debate anyway.
He decided recalcitrance was more important than kindness, sympathy and humanity. In other words, another person of leadership showed no leadership.
And I said to my friend something that really has been bothering me a lot lately:
“Why are there so many awful people in our world? Why are people just mean and awful?”
She agreed, that awfulness to each other was becoming sport or tactic or at least a commonplace personality trait.
And it occurred to me: If you are concerned that our students are learning Critical Race Theory in schools, don’t you want to know who in the world has been teaching Awful Human Being Theory?
Because there is a lot of AHBT on display every single day. We mostly see this in politicians who point fingers and project the most horrible lies and decry anyone who disagrees with them, and we see it in some cable TV entertainers who make fun of people who are different and laugh at people who have been hurt because, well, ratings are more important than reality. Social media provides a constant stream.
Sometimes I wonder: Are all these uncivil citizens on social media mimicking our leaders or are leaders being elected from the uncivil citizens on social media?
I understand people have differences of opinion. I understand that people align themselves by all manner of ideologies – often at the detriment of being an individual – and I respect the discourse between intelligent and thoughtful perspectives of how to approach a solution that is good for mankind.
But we simply don’t do that anymore. We yell and scream and point fingers and lie and point more fingers and lie some more and stomp our feet and make asses of ourselves and then lie about everything.
Certainly I know that politicians and veracity are strange bedfellows. They don’t lie down together in wedlock. The farther away from home a politician moves, the more he or she feels licensed to prevaricate. And this becomes both sport and art.
But now these politicos have taken so many clues from each other that they some try to change reality, to repeat fiction so frequently that they don’t even know what truth is and bet soon you won’t either. They try to desecrate anyone whose commodities are facts and fairness because that doesn’t fit their prescription for power.
I also know that too many primetime cable TV hosts are not journalists who want to tell you the truth and make the world a more informed place. Many are entertainers paid for shock value, like some radio hosts who really don’t appear to care about truth even if they know it. The only surety they want to sell is whatever inspires you to tune in tomorrow.
I’ve said this before using different names but the same metaphor: The difference between Jimmy Fallon and Tucker Carlson is that one tells jokes for a living and the other is a joke for a living.
I’m not Pollyanna, but I am old enough to have grown up with the theory that someone who works for something that portends to have the word “news” in its name is there for a purpose that is higher, clearer and more principled.
But, no, now there are soldiers of the Awful Army, more liars and morality thieves and powermongers.
My week ended with a phone call from a reader who was displeased with a decision I had made. That was fair game, but his response was not to consider the why of what I did but to attack me, to label me, to call me names, to insult me.
I know I’ve done my share of all those things, and as I see daily examples of Awful Human Being Theory play out in my life, I am horribly embarrassed to have done so.
I don’t want to be another horrible person.
The world has too many of them already.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.