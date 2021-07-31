Try this theory: Our world of Awful Humans

Because there is a lot of AHBT on display every single day. We mostly see this in politicians who point fingers and project the most horrible lies and decry anyone who disagrees with them, and we see it in some cable TV entertainers who make fun of people who are different and laugh at people who have been hurt because, well, ratings are more important than reality. Social media provides a constant stream.

Sometimes I wonder: Are all these uncivil citizens on social media mimicking our leaders or are leaders being elected from the uncivil citizens on social media?

I understand people have differences of opinion. I understand that people align themselves by all manner of ideologies – often at the detriment of being an individual – and I respect the discourse between intelligent and thoughtful perspectives of how to approach a solution that is good for mankind.

But we simply don’t do that anymore. We yell and scream and point fingers and lie and point more fingers and lie some more and stomp our feet and make asses of ourselves and then lie about everything.

Certainly I know that politicians and veracity are strange bedfellows. They don’t lie down together in wedlock. The farther away from home a politician moves, the more he or she feels licensed to prevaricate. And this becomes both sport and art.