Turning left on red is legal ... sometimes

I don’t remember how long ago it’s been, but many years have passed since Virginia made it legal to turn left on a red light, sometimes.

Here’s what the Division of Motor Vehicles says about it: You may turn left at a red light if you are on a one-way street and turning left onto another one-way street while the traffic signal displays a red light.

Of course, just like turning right on red, before turning you must come to a complete stop, look both ways and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and other traffic.

When this law was first passed, I remember setting out to find an intersection in the area that would be legal to turn left on red and I found two.

Walnut Street uptown is a one-way street. You enter it by way of East Main Street, also a one-way street, and you exit it by way of East Church Street, another one-way street, and there is a light on both ends of Walnut.

What this means is, if you are at the stop light at East Main Street and Walnut Street, you can turn left onto Walnut Street while the light is red.

You may also turn onto East Church Street from Walnut Street while the light at that intersection is red.

Back when this law first went into effect, word spread about these two intersections and pretty much everyone knew you could turn left on red at these places and most everyone did, but somewhere along the line things have changed.

We have had an influx of new people moving to the area recently and I’m thinking it’s possible they don’t know this law or that there are actually intersections in town where the law applies.

There’s another issue that makes this little fact important to know: If you frequent Walnut Street like I do, the stop light facing Walnut at East Church Street will often not turn green, ever.

Try it and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Sometimes it will cycle through and sometimes it won’t. I don’t know if it’s due to a bad sensor or an ill-placed sensor, but it very much is the case from my personal experience.

The Bulletin parking lot exits onto East Main Street. The first intersection when you exit the parking lot is East Main and Walnut.

Not everyone at the intersection wants to turn onto Walnut, so it’s understandable that even though you could turn left on red there, if you’re not at the front of the line, you may have to wait until it turns green for the person in front of you.

But everyone on Walnut at East Church has to turn left because East Church is a one-way street, so everyone on Walnut Street must turn left and they get to turn left on red.

Unfortunately, many people sitting at the light apparently don’t know this law, so they sit at the light waiting for it to turn green and because it often never turns green, they sit and sit and sit.

I’m impressed how few people who think they would be breaking the law by turning left on red don’t, when faced with a light that won’t turn green. They just sit there forever.

If you’re around Walnut Street at all, you’ve probably seen me get out of my car and walk up to the driver sitting at the light, motion for them to roll down the window, and explain to them they can turn left on red, legally, and the light will probably never change anyway.

Some of the people just won’t believe me when I tell them they can legally turn left on red there, but there is little doubt from anyone when I tell them they’ll be sitting there until the cows come home if they intend on waiting for that light to change to green.