Understaffed and overworked is not an excuse

I spent most of last week in a secured building. There is an armed guard who mans the front door and you have to remove everything in your pockets and clear the metal detector before being allowed inside.

I’ve been going to this building since before it was secure and regularly for the many years since it has been made safer.

I am continually astonished that despite being a regular visitor of this public building, the guard has never had any recollection of who I am. I can leave for an hour for lunch and come back and it’s like I’m brand new again. The guard has no clue who I am.

I’m not sure how many guards rotate at front \door duty, but they all appear to suffer equally from prosopagnosia (a disorder that causes someone to be unable to recognize others). I’m sure some expert on the subject could determine this to be a medical oddity of some great proportion.

Once every couple of months I have to bring a laptop to this building. Years ago when laptops became commonplace, special permission was obtained to allow this exception, yet every time I bring it, the guard has no knowledge or recollection of the practice. Phone calls have to be made and I’m delayed while the guard confirms what cannot be remembered.

Near the end of the week I had to go to the pharmacy to pickup a few items in order to prep for a procedure I was scheduled to undergo at the hospital on Friday.

Part of the order was prescribed and part of it was over-the-counter, so I got what I needed off the shelf and then stood in line for 35 minutes until my turn finally came. The lady retrieved my prescribed item and I asked if she could ring my over-the-counter item with it and she refused.

“Due to the number of people in line, you’ll have to take your other item to the front counter,” the lady said.

I’m not against the need for rules, but in reality she could have rung my extra item up in the time it took her to explain why she couldn’t.

I have been a customer at this pharmacy for 24 years and had just waited 35 minutes to pickup my item and pay for it. And just like the guards, everyone at the pharmacy shows signs of prosopagnosia too. I have never been acknowledged, thanked or recognized for being a longtime, regular customer.

After my procedure on Friday, my wife took us to a fast-food restaurant on the way home. The young man who took the order never spoke and his face remained expressionless for the entire encounter.

The line of customers was long and the counter where condiments used to be is now empty. The process to go back for a package of ketchup required waiting again in line.

But at Sovah Hospital in Martinsville where I had my procedure, I was greeted at the door by a delightful older lady who smiled and engaged my wife and me in a short conversation.

We made our way upstairs to outpatient surgery on the second floor and the lady at the front desk said “Good morning, Bill.”

After a short wait I was called back and was immediately immersed by the most attentive, pleasant and professional nurses I have ever encountered.

The anesthesiologist was inquisitive and thorough, and the doctor couldn’t have been better.

As a patient with more than average experience, I am thankful for our hospital and the professional, dedicated people who work there.

Just like the secure building, the pharmacy and the fast-food restaurant, hospital employees are understaffed and overworked.

I have no insight as to what may provide for hospital employees to overcome the same forces to which others succumb, but it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Choosing to be sensitive and kind in a time when people feel empowered to be rude makes those who choose to take the harder road that much more remarkable.

May we all practice being conscientious, considerate and kind and show more appreciation for others when we see it.