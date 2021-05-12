Unraveling the name of Woolwine

An early recording of the name was from Lancaster County, Pa., in the mid-18th century. It also could be an altered spelling of the English “Walwyn,” from the Old English personal name “Wealdwine,” which means “power-friend.”

What ideas do you have about the origin of Woolwine?

Yard sale

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive (near the Stony Mountain Road intersection with U.S. 58), will have a yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Riddle answers

Ann

There are nine people in the Prunty family (each sister has the same one brother).

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Today’s information comes from the history portion of Woolwine VFD’s comprehensive website: When Virginia was settled by Europeans, it was divided into shires (counties) in 1634 — but those were much larger swaths of land than the counties we know now. The Isle of Wight Shire was a large territory running from the coast along the southern part of Virginia.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did Henry County form, and when did Patrick County separate from Henry County?

