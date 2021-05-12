 Skip to main content
Unraveling the name of Woolwine
THE STROLLER

Unraveling the name of Woolwine

Stroller 0620

TODAY’S WORD is speculative. Example: “A few of the land grants were obtained by non-residents for speculative purposes.” (Source: “Patrick County History” from the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department website)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was capers. They are the immature, unripened green flower buds of the caper bush, cultivated in Italy, Morocco, Spain, Asia and Australia. They are preserved, brined or dried, and give a burst of flavor, tanginess and texture to dishes. Example: The chef always topped his Caesar salad with capers.

Riddles (answers below)

Ann’s mother has three daughters: Faith, Hope and ____________?

Mr. and Mrs. Prunty have six daughters, and each daughter has one brother. How many are in the Prunty family?

Woolwine’s story

Tuesday’s Stroller asked how the community of Woolwine in Patrick County got its name.

Rita Lawrence sent in the suggestion, shown on a screenshot of search results.

Her email suggested that the name probably is an Americanized form of Volkwein, from the German “folc,” which means “people” or “army,” and “wini,” which means “friend.”

An early recording of the name was from Lancaster County, Pa., in the mid-18th century. It also could be an altered spelling of the English “Walwyn,” from the Old English personal name “Wealdwine,” which means “power-friend.”

What ideas do you have about the origin of Woolwine?

Yard sale

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive (near the Stony Mountain Road intersection with U.S. 58), will have a yard sale beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Riddle answers

Ann

There are nine people in the Prunty family (each sister has the same one brother).

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Today’s information comes from the history portion of Woolwine VFD’s comprehensive website: When Virginia was settled by Europeans, it was divided into shires (counties) in 1634 — but those were much larger swaths of land than the counties we know now. The Isle of Wight Shire was a large territory running from the coast along the southern part of Virginia.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did Henry County form, and when did Patrick County separate from Henry County?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

