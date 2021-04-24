Valet parking is a rich guy’s burden

Author’s note: I’m taking a couple of days of vacation and figured I would rework this column from 25 years ago when I took a couple of days of vacation. It’s been lightly edited to get rid of some terribly dated references, but it’s about like it was when it first appeared back in the day. I’ll probably come back from this vacation with another story to tell so stay tuned.

***

I wouldn't make a good rich guy because I’m not comfortable staying at hotels with valet parking.

Unless my computer at work explodes and I win a huge insurance settlement from the newspaper to compensate for the loss of my fingers, there is little chance I will ever be rich because my particular talents, which include sarcasm and the ability to recall every plot line from "Gilligan's Island," aren't valued that much in our society.

But if I was rich and stayed in fancy hotels all the time, I couldn't enjoy the mini-bar, the mint on my pillow or the big, fluffy towels to steal for worrying about what happens to my vehicle once I turn the keys over to the well-dressed guy out front

I know this because I stayed in a fancy hotel, turned the keys to my truck over to a well-dressed guy out front and he ran the battery down. Being rich must be tough.