Volumes of riddles and answers

TODAY’S WORD is gregarious. Example: The well-loved politician was gregarious and known to be fair.
TUESDAY’S WORD was convivial. It means (of an atmosphere or event) friendly, lively and enjoyable. Example: The Sunday school social was convivial, and the food was great.
New library books
Blue Ridge Regional Library’s cataloger is especially busy this week with a record number of new books to be prepared for circulation — at least as measured by the length of the list of new books sent The Stroller. Going on the shelves Thursday will be:
- “Dead by Dawn” by Paul Doiron
- “Something Wild” by Hanna Halperin
- “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson
- “Double Threat” by F. Paul Wilson
- “Walking Through Needles” by Heather Levy
- “The Keepers: a Mace Reid K-9 Mystery” by Jeffrey B. Burton
- “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager
- “The Betrayed” by Kiera Cass
- “The House Guests” by Emilie Richards
- “A Lady in Attendance” by Rachel Fordham
- “Lady Sunshine” by Amy Mason Doan
Riddles
Who is bigger: Mr. Bigger, Mrs. Bigger or their baby? The baby, because he is a little bigger.
The farmer has 21 sheep. All but eight of them left the pasture. How many are still there? Eight.
Cindy gave birth to twin boys, but they were born in different years and on different days (and not part of two sets). How is this possible? One was born just before midnight on Dec. 31, and the other was born just after midnight on Jan. 1.
Fireworks
In Tuesday’s Stroller we listed area fireworks (Friday in Rocky Mount at the high school, Saturday in Martinsville at Forest Park Country Club and Sunday in Stuart at DeHart Park). A reminder to keep pets in the house if at all possible to help avoid scaring them. Even if fireworks aren’t scheduled near you, you never know what noise neighbors might make.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: July is usually the hottest month in this area, with the average daily high temperature in Martinsville at 86 degrees and low of 63 degrees. August gives just a minor reprieve, with an average high of 85 degrees and average low of 61 degrees.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which three consecutive months are the rainiest months in Martinsville, measured in terms of how many days of rain?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.