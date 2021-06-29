Volumes of riddles and answers

Cindy gave birth to twin boys, but they were born in different years and on different days (and not part of two sets). How is this possible? One was born just before midnight on Dec. 31, and the other was born just after midnight on Jan. 1.

Fireworks

In Tuesday’s Stroller we listed area fireworks (Friday in Rocky Mount at the high school, Saturday in Martinsville at Forest Park Country Club and Sunday in Stuart at DeHart Park). A reminder to keep pets in the house if at all possible to help avoid scaring them. Even if fireworks aren’t scheduled near you, you never know what noise neighbors might make.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: July is usually the hottest month in this area, with the average daily high temperature in Martinsville at 86 degrees and low of 63 degrees. August gives just a minor reprieve, with an average high of 85 degrees and average low of 61 degrees.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which three consecutive months are the rainiest months in Martinsville, measured in terms of how many days of rain?

