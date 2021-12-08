Voting on favorite Christmas dinners - and for Dave

TODAY’S WORD is the last one in our series on current slang (unless you’d like to send in suggestions of words we haven’t used yet): LMIRL. Example: Belinda wondered why the boy texted “LMIRL” to her daughter.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was stan. The word started out meaning a fan who is a stalker (think Eminem’s song 2000 “Stan”) but has evolved into meaning support of someone or something. Example: I totally stan Magna Vista being in Ridgeway’s Christmas parade Saturday.
Store calendars
While dropping by Prillaman’s Market on Fayette Street for a Coca-Cola, the Stroller noticed Adam’s Grocery calendars hanging up behind the counter.
It’s funny to see one store selling another store’s calendar, laughed Barbara Shively, and, pointing to the calendars, she added, “but they’re good folks and I love them to death.”
Adams Grocery is a long-lasting staple of the Sanville community — Sandra and John Adams bought the store in 1962, and the family still run it. Barbara had been working under Mr. Prillaman at Prillaman’s Market, an uptown Martinsville tradition, especially famous for its meats and fish, when she took it over in 1989, “and John was my mentor,” she said. “John was a good man.”
Christmas dinner
What is your family’s traditional Christmas entree? Ham, turkey, tamales ... or? The Stroller is taking an informal poll and will share the results next week. Send in your main dishes by email, or give us a call.
Now, how about Christmas Eve? Is there something special you serve that night as well? What is the main meal — Eve or Day — or do you do two?
Voting for Dave
Dave Pendleton of Martinsville is a finalist in the video game contest “Last Gamer Standing,” and hometown votes could help him win. Thursday is the last day.
“Experience goes a long way and natural skill goes even further” is his quote on his voting page. “I may be best at Super Mario Bros. but I can pick up Fortnite just as quick.”
His favorite game is “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” which “had everything a gamer could want at the time,” he wrote, citing the 16bit graphics, the story and the puzzles as highlights. Link is his favorite character. His preferred all-around system is the Xbox Series X.
To help him win, vote on laststanding.org through tonight.
The contest will give $25,000 to the winner and also supports Starlight, which since 1982 has provided programs to over 17 million children at more than 800 children’s hospitals across the U.S.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The bowler hat, invented in 1849, is a round, hard felt-fur hat with brim-curled edge that was immensely popular in the 1910s and still is worn today.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The stiff straw hat made of braided sennit with a flat top which immediately brings to mind men’s fashion in the 1910s is called what?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.