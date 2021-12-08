Voting on favorite Christmas dinners - and for Dave

Christmas dinner

What is your family’s traditional Christmas entree? Ham, turkey, tamales ... or? The Stroller is taking an informal poll and will share the results next week. Send in your main dishes by email, or give us a call.

Now, how about Christmas Eve? Is there something special you serve that night as well? What is the main meal — Eve or Day — or do you do two?

Voting for Dave

Dave Pendleton of Martinsville is a finalist in the video game contest “Last Gamer Standing,” and hometown votes could help him win. Thursday is the last day.

“Experience goes a long way and natural skill goes even further” is his quote on his voting page. “I may be best at Super Mario Bros. but I can pick up Fortnite just as quick.”

His favorite game is “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” which “had everything a gamer could want at the time,” he wrote, citing the 16bit graphics, the story and the puzzles as highlights. Link is his favorite character. His preferred all-around system is the Xbox Series X.