Want to dig some cool bugs?

TODAY’S WORD is nihilistic. Example: Jaxon stopped going to church and was acting bitter and careless, but his mother didn’t worry too much, because she remembered her own nihilistic phase as a teenager and then how quickly she turned back to her faith in God once she got that out of her system.

FRIDAY’S WORD was hubris. It means excessive pride or self-confidence. Example: Cherise had the hubris to wear spike heels, a tight dress and an outlandish hat to the family reunion after losing those 15 pounds that had been plaguing her.

Bug Day

It’s a little boy’s (and an entomologist’s) dream: Bug Day, July 24 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Where else can you see a giant vinegaroon, Mexican redknee tarantula or tailless whip scorpion (or, to rephrase, where else would you rather see them)? Those live creatures will be on display, along with preserved specimens including Netune’s goblet sponge,tropical jewel beetle, Titan beetle, five-horned rhinoceros beetle and white witch moth. Those are just a few examples of the many selections.

Also that day, the Jim Tobin Monarch Waystation butterfly habitat will open.