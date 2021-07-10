Want to dig some cool bugs?

TODAY’S WORD is nihilistic. Example: Jaxon stopped going to church and was acting bitter and careless, but his mother didn’t worry too much, because she remembered her own nihilistic phase as a teenager and then how quickly she turned back to her faith in God once she got that out of her system.
FRIDAY’S WORD was hubris. It means excessive pride or self-confidence. Example: Cherise had the hubris to wear spike heels, a tight dress and an outlandish hat to the family reunion after losing those 15 pounds that had been plaguing her.
Bug Day
It’s a little boy’s (and an entomologist’s) dream: Bug Day, July 24 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Where else can you see a giant vinegaroon, Mexican redknee tarantula or tailless whip scorpion (or, to rephrase, where else would you rather see them)? Those live creatures will be on display, along with preserved specimens including Netune’s goblet sponge,tropical jewel beetle, Titan beetle, five-horned rhinoceros beetle and white witch moth. Those are just a few examples of the many selections.
Also that day, the Jim Tobin Monarch Waystation butterfly habitat will open.
The event is open to people who have registered for it over www.vmnh.net/events/bug-day-2021, for two time blocks, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Dinosaur dig
VMNH staff members, including scientists Adam Prichard and Alex Hastings and paleontology technician Lucy Treado, are in Wyoming at a dinosaur dig at the Two Sisters 3 fossil site. Treado recently unearthed a small, fan-shaped bone thought to be a shoulder blade from an ancient crocodile species. It will be brought back to the museum lab to be studied.
Summer treat
During a workday chat about vegetable gardens coworker James Hairston made this suggestion: Slice one tomato and one cucumber. Pour over them about a teaspoon of vinegar and then some ranch dressing — it’s delicious, he promised.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The hurricane that sent rains to our area a few days ago was Hurricane Elsa. What are the scheduled names of the next three hurricanes of the season?
