Warm up with Italian Sausage and Escarole Soup

TODAY’S WORD is oaf. Example: You oaf, that was supposed to be done the other way!

FRIDAY’S WORD was hale. It means free from defect, disease or infirmity; retaining exceptional health and vigor. Example: He is a hearty and hale young lad.

Best place to retire

Martinsville has been named the ninth best place to retire in Virginia by SmartAsset.The study measures tax burden, access to medical care and opportunity for recreation and social activity to determine the best suited places for retirees.

Its statistics show Martinsville with a 14.8% tax burden; 3.2 doctor offices per 1,000 people; one recreation center per 1,000 people; 0.4 retirement centers per 1,000; and a population with 18.7% seniors.

The top place named was Fairfax, showing a 15.4% tax burden; 16.3 doctor offices and three recreation centers per 1,000 people; and 14.9% of its population being seniors.

The other places to make the list were (from second place to 10th) Williamsburg, Abingdon, Vienna, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Winchester and Bedford.

Hearty soup

This soup will have you feeling hale and hearty on an icy winter day. The recipe comes from Annelle Williams, who used to live in Martinsville, shared by her with the Bulletin originally in 2006.

Italian Sausage and Escarole Soup

2 medium onions, diced

2 slices bacon, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

8 cups chicken broth

4 medium potatoes, peeled, cut in half length-wise, then cut into ¼-inch slices

3 cups fresh escarole leaves, torn into strips

1 pound Italian sausage, cut into 1-inch diagonal slices and sautéed

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Place onions and bacon in saucepan and cook over medium heat until onions are transparent. Add garlic and cook for another minute.

Add chicken broth and potatoes. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Sauté sausage while potatoes are cooking. Add sausage and escarole to soup.

Add whipping cream, simmer for 5 minutes, and serve.

Today's Chuckle

Gramps went to the doctor to get his physical. A few weeks later, the doctor saw him in Rania's dining with a gorgeous young lady. The doctor went to chat with Gramps when the lady went to powder her nose.

"You're really doing great, aren't you?" the doctor said.

Gramps replied, "Yep! I followed your orders to the T -- 'Get a hot mamma and be cheerful.'"

"That's not what I said," the doctor replied. "I said you've got a heart murmur. Be careful."

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before the invention of modern lipstick, women of years gone by went through what we might consider extremes to get red lips -- such as Cleopatra and other Egyptians of her day, who colored their lips with crushed bugs.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When were cylinder metal containers similar to what is used today for lipstick invented?

