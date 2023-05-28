Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If you read my column somewhat regularly, you no doubt know of my affection for the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The route I take to get there lets me know I’m almost there when I hit the bridge that crosses the Alligator River and then the larger bridge that crosses the water at Manns Harbor and ends on the island of Manteo and Wanchese.

While crossing this body of water, to the south is the Pamlico Sound and to the North is the Albermarle Sound.

You might know that the Roanoke River basin begins in the Blue Ridge Mountains, to our west, and eventually empties in the Albermarle Sound.

Back in the early ‘90s, Virginia Beach and the surrounding area were starving for an increased water supply. The solution they proposed was to build a 76-mile pipeline from Lake Gaston, a manmade reservoir between the Kerr and Gaston dams that stretches through five counties in two states.

I remember Ward Armstrong and Roscoe Reynolds, Martinsville lawyers who were in the thick of Virginia politics at the time, arguing against the proposal, but in the end, the pipeline proponents won and since 1997, approximately 60 million gallons flow from the Roanoke River Basin every day through this pipeline.

All of this came to mind when I read an article by ABC News on Thursday about how water stored in half of the largest lakes and reservoirs around the world is declining.

Whether you blame over damming of the waterways, increased human consumption or climate change, the fact is this: Global measurements of nearly 2,000 of the world’s largest lakes and reservoirs from 1992 to 2020 show a decline of roughly 22 gigatonnes a year.

Hydrologists says that’s enough to directly affect a quarter of the world’s population because the rapid decline is turning freshwater into hypersaline that is no longer suitable for drinking.

When you consider lakes only cover 3% of the global land area, scientists say they hold 87% of the planet’s liquid surface fresh water.

I regularly cover the Henry County Public Service Authority’s monthly board meetings, and most often I’m the only reporter in the room.

Most of the meetings consist of the various departments sharing mundane reports of the previous month’s activities, but in August, PSA Manager Dale Wagoner notified the members that the PSA was pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure an adequate water supply for Henry County for the next 50 years.

Considering the state of the world’s water supply, this news could quite possibly be the most significant story of this generation.

“It’s probably all we will ever need, and it won’t even be noticeable,” said Wagoner at that meeting. “It will carry us well into the future.”

Philpott Dam was built in 1952, and it resulted in the creation of Philpott Lake. Philpott feeds the Smith River, a tributary to the Dan River, which is part of the Roanoke River Basin.

The Corps estimated a new water supply reservoir for Henry County could cost nearly half a billion dollars, but by simply reallocating a small portion of the water in Philpott Lake, the estimated cost would be $8.46 million, and Wagoner said that was before any federal funds or grant money that may be applied. The initial study of the project began in 2020, and a water storage agreement is expected to go into effect sometime this summer.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina is nothing more than a thin ribbon of sand between the ocean and the waters that pass through Henry County and eventually end up in the Sound.

Just in the last year, several homes in the Outer Banks have collapsed into the ocean as the beach continues to erode and the sea rises. In some areas, they are losing 10 to 15 feet of beach a year.

At the rate it’s going, the entire Outer Banks could be under water in another 50 years and the waters of the Roanoke River Basin will empty directly into the Atlantic Ocean.

The odds are much against the possibility that I’ll live to see that day, but regardless of my age, or yours, we all need to be concerned and consider what the future holds and realize it’s all connected by water.