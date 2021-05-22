We are going to do a little bragging

We realize we are imperfect and can be judged sometimes by our lowest common denominator, on the infrequent days we have to correct a fact or when a typo slithers through the sieve designed to catch it. You mark those against our excellence, I know, and that’s fair. We don’t like making mistakes, and you don’t deserve to receive them.

The key word here is “you.” Without you, there would be no “us.” And, frankly, with no “us,” there would be much less of a cohesive community. Who else is going to enlighten you and cast a spotlight on stories that need to be addressed?

Without us, what in the world would you know about reversion? That question has a pretty simple answer. Without us, who would aggregate viewpoints to underscore issues and individuals who deserve your discussion? Without us, look at how much less you would know about so many subjects.

About a year ago we started a major push to get more of you to sign up to be digital subscribers, and, by golly, many of you have. The good news is that you don’t have to live within our delivery area to get the news, and we make it pretty darned inexpensive to do so.