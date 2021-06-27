We are going to show our independence

TODAY’S WORD is accoutrements. The new sports-utility vehicle that Ernest brought from the dealership came with all sorts of accoutrements.
SUNDAY’S WORD was recalcitrance. It refers to being stubborn, balky, defiant or even disobedient. Example: Dobbin showed some recalcitrance about moving to another paddock and leaving behind the donkey and goat she had shared space with for the past several months.
What do you call it?
So do you refer to our annual holiday as the Fourth of July or Independence Day? Google doesn’t show any particular research about this, but for some reason we always referred to it as the Fourth, even if, like this year, a lot people will celebrate on July 5, because that’s the “legal holiday,” when banks and offices are closed. But the day has been a federal holiday only since 1941.
We do like Richard Ford’s book and Martina McBride’s song called “Independence Day.”
Stuart’s market
The Stuart Farmers Market, which is open every Friday between 8 a.m. and noon in downtown Stuart, is having its own little July 4th homage this week. There will be a Red, White and Blueberries Celebration this Friday, with music by FARM TEAM. And, if you need it, there will be people to sharpen your tools, too.
Later that day, at 6 p.m., the First Friday Summer Jam will feature more music. That’s a weekly event, and admission is $5.
Just FYI, the Stuart’s market will feature a youth market on July 10 and Master Gardeners on hand July 30.
Finding 4th fun
If you are interested in July 4th events being staged elsewhere around Virginia, the “Virginia is for Lovers” folks have put together a really cool blog entry with lots of details. The site features fireworks, festivals and a lot of other cool ways to celebrate uniquely in Virginia.
Just go to blog.virginia.org and click on the guide. It’s a fun page to experience even if you don’t think you’ll attend the events.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The four seasons — and their equinoxes and solstices — first were identified by the ancient Greek philosopher Thales, a student of Aristotle who lived from 620 B.C. to 546 B.C.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the seasons come to be known as winter, spring, summer and fall?
