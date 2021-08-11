We are selling tips about school buses

TODAY’S WORD is Murraya. Example: Shelton was impressed that Louisiana 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde won the National Spelling Bee in July by spelling the word “Murraya,” and was surprised when his mom told him one of those plants was growing in their yard.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was apogee. It means the point in the orbit of an object (such as a satellite) that is at the greatest distance from the center of the Earth. Example: “The capsule has just reached apogee. Our crew is now experiencing life-changing views of Earth from above the Karman line.” (Source: Tweet from Blue Origin, July 20, 9:16 a.m.)
School buses
School buses are back, a sight not only that we do without over the summer but for most of the last year, too. Now we’ve got to adjust our morning commutes around them as necessary.
The Martinsville Police Department reminds that yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean to get ready to stop — not to speed up. They are a warning that there probably are kids waiting at a bus stop or parents waiting for their children.
The rule on red flashing lights on a school bus is to stop and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus. Motorists must remain stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn and the bus begins moving.
Big 3-day sale
The Fieldale Recreation Center will host a big estate-tag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Items available include furniture, dolls, antique tools, linens, lamps, glassware, guitars, a violin, NASCAR memorabilia, golf clubs, jewelry and holiday decorations and more.
Poised for a rebirth, the center needs community support more now than ever.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ashleigh Pritchard is a watercolor stationery artist and painter of pets, with the website CharmCat.net. She is married to Adam Pritchard, the assistant curator of paleontology at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Way out on the quiet country roads of Woolwine is a stained-glass studio. The artist who runs that studio used to run Rose Art studio in Uptown Martinsville. Who is she?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.