TODAY’S WORD is Murraya. Example: Shelton was impressed that Louisiana 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde won the National Spelling Bee in July by spelling the word “Murraya,” and was surprised when his mom told him one of those plants was growing in their yard.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was apogee. It means the point in the orbit of an object (such as a satellite) that is at the greatest distance from the center of the Earth. Example: “The capsule has just reached apogee. Our crew is now experiencing life-changing views of Earth from above the Karman line.” (Source: Tweet from Blue Origin, July 20, 9:16 a.m.)

School buses

School buses are back, a sight not only that we do without over the summer but for most of the last year, too. Now we’ve got to adjust our morning commutes around them as necessary.

The Martinsville Police Department reminds that yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean to get ready to stop — not to speed up. They are a warning that there probably are kids waiting at a bus stop or parents waiting for their children.