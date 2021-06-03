We can teach you a few things

TODAY’S WORD is scion (yes, same as Thursday’s word, but different definition). Example: Wherever the scion of the furniture empire went on the college campus, he was surrounded by ambitious young ladies and beer-guzzling party guys.

THURSDAY’S WORD was scion. It means a young shoot or twig of a plant, especially one cut for grafting or rooting. Example: Junior cut scions from eight varieties of peach trees he liked.grafting. It is a horticultural technique in which tissues of plants are joined so as to continue their growth together. Example: If you love a particular apple someone has grown, you always could do a grafting from the tree.

Education

School’s out for the summer — but it’s on for adult learning.

Virginia Career Works and the Henry County Adult Learning Center offer various types of education for adults who want to catch up and get ahead: digital literacy, job skills, college preparation, improving your earning potential and improving English skills. All classes and materials are free.

The center also has free in-person and online classes to prepare for college, career or GED, with free tests.